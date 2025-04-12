Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare teacher fined US$200 for assaulting learner

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:52hrs | Views
A 35-year-old Harare teacher, Brian Muza, has been fined US$200 after he was convicted of assaulting a 12-year-old student at ZRP Support Unit College in Chikurubi, an incident that left the learner with injuries requiring medical attention.

Muza was sentenced by Harare magistrate Ms Jacqueline Gara, who handed down a five-month prison term wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour. In addition, he was ordered to pay the fine as part of the sentence.

The assault occurred on March 12 around 7am, when Muza, who was the teacher on duty, entered a classroom that had become noisy in his absence. The court heard that the 12-year-old boy, who served as the class monitor, had momentarily stepped out to deliver books from a previous lesson to another teacher in the staff room.

Upon his return, Muza reportedly disciplined all the students in the room, including the class monitor, by administering corporal punishment for what he deemed disruptive conduct.

The court was told that the physical punishment inflicted on the learner resulted in visible injuries that necessitated medical attention, prompting legal action against the teacher.

In delivering her ruling, Magistrate Gara underscored the seriousness of the offense and the need to protect children from physical abuse, even within school environments. She stressed that while maintaining classroom discipline is important, it must be done within the confines of the law and with due regard for children's rights.

The case has reignited public debate over corporal punishment in schools, with many calling for greater oversight and enforcement of regulations designed to safeguard learners from abuse.

Muza is expected to pay the US$200 fine promptly, failing which further legal consequences may be imposed.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Teacher, #Fine, #Assault

