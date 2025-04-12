Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Neighbours fight over property in squatter camp

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:53hrs | Views
A woman from Mount Hampden has been granted a peace order against her neighbours, whom she accused of harassment, violence, and destruction of property.

Ms Revai Gatsi approached the Harare Civil Court seeking protection from Dennis and Luke Basvo, whom she claimed have made her life unbearable. In her testimony, Ms Gatsi alleged that the duo routinely insult her, throw stones at her home, and have damaged her belongings.

"They are in the habit of coming to my house, throwing stones and destroying my property," she told the court.

Ms Gatsi said she resides in a squatter camp in Mt Hampden and that the Basvo brothers have been pulling down her temporary shelter, forcing her and her children to sleep in the open.

She added that although she bought the structure from them five years ago, the two have since turned against her and are now attempting to evict her by force.

"They sold the structure to me, but now they're throwing my belongings outside and claiming I no longer have the right to stay there," said Ms Gatsi.

The court also heard that the men barge into her room without permission, verbally abuse her, and label her with derogatory names such as "witch" and "prostitute," particularly after she warned them that she would report the matter to the police.

In response, the first respondent, Luke Basvo, denied vandalising the property and claimed Ms Gatsi had initially requested temporary accommodation but was now refusing to vacate.

"I only warned her to leave, but she's telling people that I abuse her," he said.

The second respondent, Dennis Basvo, echoed Luke's sentiments, saying Ms Gatsi insulted him after he asked her to move out.

"Enough is enough. She must leave. It's not a crime to tell her to move from our place," Dennis argued.

After reviewing the testimonies, presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam ruled in favour of Ms Gatsi and granted the peace order to shield her from further harassment.

The court's decision brings temporary relief to Ms Gatsi, who said she is still seeking a long-term resolution to her housing dispute.

Source - The Herald
