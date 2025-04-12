Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa opens Mbare market

by Staff reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially launched Phase 1 of the Mbare Musika Traders Market, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at providing a modern and conducive environment for Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Zimbabwe. 
Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President Mnangagwa emphasized the significant role SMEs play in driving economic growth, job creation, and wealth generation, underscoring their contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The completion of Phase 1 has allowed 1,628 traders to resume operations, offering them a much-needed relief after the devastating fire that destroyed their stalls and stock last year. The new market is set to be a model for modern SME trading environments across the country.

"My Government recognizes that SMEs are a key driver of economic growth, job creation, wealth creation, and broad-based empowerment," President Mnangagwa stated. "This sector stands as one of the critical pillars of our economy, and we are committed to supporting its growth and sustainability."

The President highlighted the importance of leveraging emerging trends and digital technologies to scale up the establishment of small businesses and start-ups. He also reiterated the government's commitment to facilitating low-interest financing, business development services, and market access for SMEs.

President Mnangagwa encouraged Zimbabwean entrepreneurs to align their businesses with current global trends, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, financial technologies, and climate solutions. He also directed that levies and rentals at the market be set at competitive and affordable levels to ensure the sustainability of businesses operating within the facility.

"Collaboration between SMEs and relevant ministries, departments, and agencies is crucial for the formalization of small businesses and start-ups," he said. "We must work together for the good of the country."

The President also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to improving the ease of doing business by reducing barriers to entry and streamlining business registration, licensing, and compliance processes.

The second phase of the Mbare Musika Traders Market will see the construction of a multi-storey complex designed with improved sanitation, fire safety features, and organized trading spaces. This expansion is in line with the Government's Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG Number 11, which focuses on making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

In his address, President Mnangagwa applauded the efforts of Masimba Construction and Mkambo Misika Hubs, the partners in the project, for their professionalism and work ethic, which ensured the successful completion of Phase 1.

Minister of Defence and War Veterans, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, commended the project, emphasizing its alignment with the National Development Strategy 1, which aims to elevate Zimbabweans to a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030. Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, also announced the ground-breaking ceremony for the second phase of the market, which will accommodate up to 10,000 traders.

The event, which was attended by various government officials, Cabinet Ministers, local authorities, and traders, highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to the transformation and growth of the country's SME sector.

"Through initiatives like this, we are not only restoring infrastructure but also upgrading it to a cutting-edge facility that will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive," Minister Garwe said.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, also praised the new market, describing it as a transformative development for the SME sector, which has long been undervalued.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan, Charles Tawengwa, thanked President Mnangagwa for his prompt action following the fire disaster, restoring traders' livelihoods and giving them a chance to rebuild.

As the country moves towards Vision 2030, the Mbare Musika Traders Market stands as a testament to the government's commitment to economic transformation and creating an environment conducive for the growth of SMEs.

Source - The Chronicle

