US$950,000 Somgolo Bridge commissioned in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

After years of suffering and loss of young lives due to the treacherous waters of the Mbembesi River, the residents of Lupanda Village in Lupane have finally found relief. The newly constructed Somgolo Bridge, a 230-meter-long reinforced concrete structure, was officially opened yesterday, marking the end of a long-standing tragedy for the community.Since 2003, five children, including three siblings, tragically lost their lives while attempting to cross the river on their way to Somgolo Primary School, located just a stone's throw from the river. Every rainy season, the swelling river posed a deadly threat, with children risking their lives to attend school and villagers struggling to transport the sick to St. Luke's Hospital, 15 kilometers away.The community's long wait for a solution was finally addressed during the bridge's commissioning ceremony, with the event marked by joy and ululation. Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, delivered the keynote address, officially declaring the bridge open."Today is a dream come true. I never imagined that this day would come. Many lives, especially those of young schoolchildren, have been lost to this river," said Somgolo Village Head, Ndumiso Moyo, overwhelmed with emotion. "The Government has kept its promise, and now we have a bridge that will save lives."The Somgolo Bridge, which cost US$950,000 to construct, spans the Mbembesi River and features six decks. The bridge's completion is part of a larger infrastructure project that also included the rehabilitation of the 15-kilometer road leading from the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway to the bridge. The additional investment of US$650,000 has transformed access to the region, significantly improving transport logistics for small-scale farmers in Lupane and benefiting local hunting safari businesses.Minister Moyo emphasized the bridge's importance as a vital infrastructure link that connects Lupane and Tsholotsho districts. "This bridge represents a significant milestone in our province's development, and it aligns perfectly with our national Vision 2030, as laid out by President Mnangagwa. We are working towards becoming a prosperous upper-middle-income society by 2030," Moyo said.The bridge's completion is set to revolutionize access to essential services such as education and healthcare. Students no longer need to risk crossing the flood-prone river, and locals will now have easier access to Lupane town and St. Luke's Hospital, ensuring timely medical attention and more reliable transportation for the community.Minister Moyo further noted that the new bridge would boost economic opportunities in the area by reducing travel times and increasing accessibility for local farmers and businesses. "This development is a step forward for district, provincial, and national growth. It will stimulate job creation, enhance quality of life, and contribute to the overall development of our nation," he added.Highlighting the significance of the project, Minister Moyo praised the local community for their role in the bridge's construction. "The villagers' patience and their involvement in providing labor during the building of the bridge were crucial to its success. I also thank RIDA for their tireless efforts in making this dream a reality."The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Lupane East legislator Ms. Phathisiwe Ncube-Machangu, Matabeleland North legislator Mail Nkomo, Regent Chief Zanele Mabhikwa, members of the Joint Operations Command, and senior officials from the Rural Infrastructural Development Agency (RIDA), led by Provincial Director Lawrence Ndebele.The Somgolo Bridge not only represents a significant development for the Lupane community but also stands as a testament to the capabilities of Zimbabweans in planning, designing, and executing large-scale infrastructure projects. As Minister Moyo remarked, "A nation is built by its own people," reiterating President Mnangagwa's vision for the country's future.With the opening of the Somgolo Bridge, the people of Lupane can now look forward to safer journeys, improved access to vital services, and a brighter future.