Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo City reaffirms ban on musical events at Queens Sports Club

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:56hrs | Views
The City of Bulawayo has reiterated its stance against hosting musical events at Queens Sports Club, citing violations of a 1960 lease agreement with the club. This comes amid growing public speculation surrounding the planned "Bulawayo Shutdown" concert, which is scheduled for April 26, 2025.

In a formal notice issued to the media, Bulawayo's Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, emphasized that the Council had communicated with the leaseholders of Queens Sports Club multiple times regarding the prohibition of live shows at the venue. The most recent engagement took place on April 8, 2025, during a meeting with the club manager regarding the unsanctioned concert.

"The City of Bulawayo refers to various media reports and social media posts regarding the hosting of musical shows at Queens Sports Club. The Council has communicated with the leaseholders of the club via letters on January 15, 2020, December 21, 2021, and May 16, 2023, and has held engagements with the Club Manager, most recently on April 8, 2025, concerning the proposed Bulawayo Shutdown event," said Mr. Dube.

He reiterated that live musical events, including the upcoming concert, are not permitted on the premises unless explicitly authorized by the Council through a formal application process. The City has previously issued warnings regarding night parties held at the venue, which were said to disturb the local community.

The City of Bulawayo's prohibition is grounded in the Notarial Agreement of Lease signed between the City and Queens Sports Club on September 1, 1960. According to the lease, the land and facilities are designated exclusively for "amateur sports and the requisite social adjuncts." Clause 6 of the agreement states that any event outside the scope of amateur sports must be applied for and approved by the Municipality. The lease explicitly prohibits the use of the club for live shows or other events without Council approval.

"The holding of shows at Queens Sports Club violates Clause 6 of the Notarial Agreement of Lease, which stipulates that the venue is reserved for amateur sports activities and related social purposes. Any proposal to hold events that do not fall under the definition of 'amateur sports' must be approved by the Municipality, and the Council retains the right to either grant or deny such applications at its discretion," the notice reads.

Despite this prohibition, the City of Bulawayo did grant permission for the club to sublet the venue for cricket matches in line with the lease agreement.

The ruling has sparked controversy, with some members of the public expressing frustration over the Council's stance, especially as the "Bulawayo Shutdown" concert had garnered significant attention. However, the Council remains firm in its decision, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the terms of the lease and maintaining the peace within the local community.

As the event date approaches, it remains to be seen how the organizers of the "Bulawayo Shutdown" concert will respond to the City's decision, and whether alternative venues will be sought for the highly anticipated musical show.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #BCC, #Queens, #Sports

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

31 mins ago | 9 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

47 mins ago | 41 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 400 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 555 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 787 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 928 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 738 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 967 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

24 hrs ago | 1301 Views