Bulawayo City reaffirms ban on musical events at Queens Sports Club

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo has reiterated its stance against hosting musical events at Queens Sports Club, citing violations of a 1960 lease agreement with the club. This comes amid growing public speculation surrounding the planned "Bulawayo Shutdown" concert, which is scheduled for April 26, 2025.In a formal notice issued to the media, Bulawayo's Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, emphasized that the Council had communicated with the leaseholders of Queens Sports Club multiple times regarding the prohibition of live shows at the venue. The most recent engagement took place on April 8, 2025, during a meeting with the club manager regarding the unsanctioned concert."The City of Bulawayo refers to various media reports and social media posts regarding the hosting of musical shows at Queens Sports Club. The Council has communicated with the leaseholders of the club via letters on January 15, 2020, December 21, 2021, and May 16, 2023, and has held engagements with the Club Manager, most recently on April 8, 2025, concerning the proposed Bulawayo Shutdown event," said Mr. Dube.He reiterated that live musical events, including the upcoming concert, are not permitted on the premises unless explicitly authorized by the Council through a formal application process. The City has previously issued warnings regarding night parties held at the venue, which were said to disturb the local community.The City of Bulawayo's prohibition is grounded in the Notarial Agreement of Lease signed between the City and Queens Sports Club on September 1, 1960. According to the lease, the land and facilities are designated exclusively for "amateur sports and the requisite social adjuncts." Clause 6 of the agreement states that any event outside the scope of amateur sports must be applied for and approved by the Municipality. The lease explicitly prohibits the use of the club for live shows or other events without Council approval."The holding of shows at Queens Sports Club violates Clause 6 of the Notarial Agreement of Lease, which stipulates that the venue is reserved for amateur sports activities and related social purposes. Any proposal to hold events that do not fall under the definition of 'amateur sports' must be approved by the Municipality, and the Council retains the right to either grant or deny such applications at its discretion," the notice reads.Despite this prohibition, the City of Bulawayo did grant permission for the club to sublet the venue for cricket matches in line with the lease agreement.The ruling has sparked controversy, with some members of the public expressing frustration over the Council's stance, especially as the "Bulawayo Shutdown" concert had garnered significant attention. However, the Council remains firm in its decision, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the terms of the lease and maintaining the peace within the local community.As the event date approaches, it remains to be seen how the organizers of the "Bulawayo Shutdown" concert will respond to the City's decision, and whether alternative venues will be sought for the highly anticipated musical show.