Former Bosso CEO, Brian Moyo arrested

by Staff reporter

Former Highlanders FC CEO, Brian Moyo, and Bulawayo Chiefs FC administrator, Andrew Mandigora, have been arrested on charges of defrauding their respective clubs of US$5,000 by inflating player transfer fees. The arrests follow an investigation into fraudulent activity related to a recent player transfer deal.Acting Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the arrests, stating that both Moyo and Mandigora are facing serious charges."I confirm the arrest of Brian Busani Moyo, a chief executive officer of Highlanders Football Club, and Andrew Mandigora, employed as an administrator at Bulawayo Chiefs," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.Moyo, who resigned from his position as CEO of Highlanders FC just last week under a cloud of scrutiny, is accused of masterminding a fraudulent transaction involving an inflated player transfer fee. Sources close to the matter say that Moyo submitted a bogus invoice for US$23,000 to Highlanders FC - US$5,000 more than the actual fee that had been agreed with Bulawayo Chiefs, which was set at US$18,000.The discrepancy was quickly noticed within the Highlanders camp, sparking an internal investigation that uncovered what sources within the club have described as a "deliberate scheme to siphon funds." According to the investigation, Moyo allegedly conspired with Mandigora, the administrator at Bulawayo Chiefs, to pocket the excess funds from the inflated transfer fee.It is alleged that Moyo took US$2,000 of the overcharged amount, while Mandigora reportedly took US$3,000. These revelations have sent shockwaves through the local football community, as both Moyo and Mandigora were respected figures in their respective clubs.Moyo is expected to appear in court on Saturday to face charges related to the fraudulent activity. The case has raised questions about transparency and accountability in football management, especially with regard to player transfers.The arrest of Moyo and Mandigora has brought to light concerns about financial governance within local football clubs, as both Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs work to address the fallout from the alleged scheme. The two clubs have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but sources indicate that both are taking steps to strengthen their internal controls to prevent similar occurrences in the future.This case highlights the importance of financial transparency in football, with many hoping that it serves as a cautionary tale for other clubs and administrators in Zimbabwe.