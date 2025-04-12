Latest News Editor's Choice


Ministry of Transport suspends bus timetables to ease holiday travel surge

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 12:59hrs | Views
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced the immediate suspension of all bus timetables until 18 May 2025 to facilitate smoother passenger transportation during the upcoming school holidays, festive season, and public celebrations.

In a letter addressed to transport operators, the Ministry explained that the suspension would help manage the increased travel demand anticipated during key events such as the end of the first school term, Independence Day celebrations, Easter holidays, and the start of the second school term.

"The suspension of timetables is aimed at easing transportation challenges during this peak period," stated the Ministry's letter, which was seen by this publication. "We encourage transport operators to ensure flexibility in their services to accommodate the surge in passenger numbers, but they must continue to comply with all safety regulations."

The Ministry also notified all relevant traffic enforcement authorities about the temporary measure, stressing that passenger safety and security remain a priority. "Safety regulations will remain in full force and will be strictly enforced," the letter continued.

Transport operators have welcomed the suspension, noting that fixed timetables often become impractical during the holiday season when passenger volumes tend to surge dramatically. They expressed confidence that the change would provide them with greater flexibility to meet the transportation needs of commuters.

With thousands of students expected to travel to and from schools, and families preparing for Easter holiday trips, the country is bracing for a significant increase in intercity travel. The Ministry has urged both transport operators and passengers to cooperate in ensuring smooth operations and adherence to road safety rules.

Traffic safety authorities have been put on high alert to monitor compliance with safety regulations, ensuring that vehicles are well-maintained and drivers follow all road traffic rules to minimize accidents during this busy period.

Normal timetable operations will resume on 19 May 2025, when the second school term begins. In the meantime, commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and report any transport irregularities to the relevant authorities.

This temporary measure aims to address the expected travel surge and ensure that both passengers and transport operators can navigate the peak period with minimal disruptions.

Source - the chronicle

