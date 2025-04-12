Kingdom Blue CEO in US$6 550 maintenance battle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Brilliant Ncube, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the internationally acclaimed Kingdom Blue Funeral Service, is currently embroiled in a high-profile maintenance dispute with his former wife, Sibonguthando Ncube. The case has garnered significant attention in Bulawayo, shedding light on the personal challenges that even influential figures can face in their private lives.The former couple recently appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Eva Matura, who has adjourned the case until April 24, 2025, leaving both parties in suspense as they await further proceedings.According to court documents, Brilliant Ncube is facing charges of contempt of court after allegedly failing to comply with a legally binding order to provide spousal maintenance to his ex-wife. The order was made on October 26, 2023, at the Bulawayo maintenance court, where Ncube was instructed to pay US$550 per month starting in October 2023. However, Ncube has reportedly defaulted on the payments for six months, accumulating arrears totaling US$6,550.In addition to the missed payments, the court was informed that Ncube had offered Sibonguthando a plot of land as an alternative to fulfilling his financial obligations. However, this offer has not been accepted, and the situation continues to escalate.Sibonguthando Ncube, who is seeking a divorce, has cited the lack of support from her former husband as a significant factor in the dissolution of their marriage. The couple, who share six children, were previously in a polygamous relationship, with Ncube having two wives.Brilliant Ncube's rise to success is notable. Originally starting his career as a hairdresser in Mathambo Village, Lupane, he went on to establish Kingdom Blue Funeral Service, which has grown into one of the fastest-growing funeral service providers in the Southern African region. The company currently operates 12 branches in South Africa, 14 in Zimbabwe, and one in Botswana.As the legal battle unfolds, both parties are expected to present their arguments in the coming weeks. The case highlights the complexities of personal and financial disputes, even among those in prominent positions within their communities. The outcome of the case may have far-reaching implications for Ncube's public image, as well as his personal and professional relationships.