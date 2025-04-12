Latest News Editor's Choice


Awa Khiwe: Breaking barriers and reclaiming Ndebele Hip-hop identity

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 13:02hrs | Views
Awa Khiwe, born Awakhiwe Sibanda in Nkayi, Zimbabwe, has rapidly become one of the most influential female rappers in the country. Her rise in the music industry is not just a story of raw talent and skill, but also one of resilience, cultural pride, and the breaking of barriers in a genre often dominated by mainstream trends.

Awa Khiwe's impact in the Zimbabwean hip-hop scene transcends her musical abilities. She has redefined the genre by rapping in Ndebele, proudly embracing her heritage while using her platform to challenge societal norms and advocate for social change. Her stage name, AWA, stands for Africa Women Arise, reflecting her mission to uplift women and combat oppression. Through her music, she has addressed important themes of empowerment, particularly for African women, who often face systemic challenges in the entertainment industry and society at large.

From the beginning of her career, Awa Khiwe has used her voice to shine a light on gender inequality, poverty, and the struggles faced by marginalized communities. Unlike many artists who shy away from controversial topics, Awa Khiwe has consistently used her music to speak truth to power. Her fearless approach has not only made her a voice for the voiceless, but also positioned her as an advocate for change. As a proud Ndebele artist, she has defied tribal stereotypes and pushed back against the dominance of Shona-language music in Zimbabwe's mainstream hip-hop scene. In an industry where Ndebele artists have historically struggled for equal recognition due to language politics and historical tensions, Awa Khiwe has embraced her Ndebele identity and turned it into her strength, proving that music can transcend language barriers and serve as a vehicle for cultural preservation.

Her career took a significant leap when she moved to Germany, opening up international platforms and collaborations for her music. Signing with Outhere Records, a German label, allowed her to take her sound to the global stage, blending Zimbabwean hip-hop with international influences and gaining recognition far beyond the borders of her home country.

Awa Khiwe's rise has been marked by a series of achievements that have cemented her place in the global music scene. Her breakout single, "Ngeke Bengimele," became a viral hit, showcasing her energetic delivery and sharp lyricism, along with a cultural fusion of hip-hop and traditional African sounds. She has performed at major festivals across Europe, including the Pop-Kultur Festival in Berlin and ZimFest Live in the United Kingdom, where she captivated audiences with her unique style. Furthermore, she has collaborated with artists from around the world, blending her Zimbabwean roots with international sounds, and has earned recognition as a cultural ambassador, using her artistry to represent Zimbabwean heritage on the world stage.

Despite her success, Awa Khiwe remains deeply committed to advocating for women's rights and social justice. She continues to inspire young girls across Africa, encouraging them to pursue their dreams despite the societal challenges they may face. Through her music and activism, she has become a role model for many, especially for those who face oppression and discrimination.

However, as Awa Khiwe's career continues to soar, some fans and industry insiders have voiced concerns that her potential remains underexplored. While she has proven her talent on multiple global platforms, there is a growing demand for more music from the artist. Many fans have expressed a desire for a full album, suggesting that her current output of singles, though impressive, does not fully showcase the breadth of her talent. One fan expressed it succinctly, saying, "We love you, give us an album sis'  -  Pretty please!"

As Awa Khiwe continues to rise, she remains a symbol of resilience, pride, and artistic excellence. Whether in Zimbabwe, Europe, or beyond, her voice will continue to resonate as a force for change. Her story serves as a reminder to all artists that talent, authenticity, and determination can break through any barrier, and that embracing one's identity is not a limitation, but a strength. Through her work, Awa Khiwe has demonstrated that Zimbabwean hip-hop is diverse, multilingual, and globally relevant, and that the power of art can overcome even the toughest challenges.

