CCC to 'blacklist' members over ED2030 campaign

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 13:03hrs | Views
The Jameson Timba-led faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has issued a stern warning to any party members who may support the proposed amendment to the Constitution aimed at extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond 2028. In a statement that has stirred debate, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi declared that those in the party who back this controversial move will be publicly shamed and permanently barred from holding any leadership roles within the opposition party.

Mkwananzi emphasized that this measure was essential for preserving the integrity of the democratic movement and upholding Zimbabwe's Constitution, amid growing concerns that efforts to prolong Mnangagwa's presidency could undermine the country's democratic progress. He expressed the party's strong stance against any constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to rule beyond his current term, which is set to end in 2028.

"Anyone from the democratic movement who decides to support the alteration of the Constitution to allow Mr Mnangagwa to extend his term of office beyond the stipulated five years ending in 2028 and help him to rule by decree until 2030 or 2033 will not only be named and shamed, they will also be blacklisted for life," Mkwananzi warned.

The threat of exclusion extends to a wide range of party members, including CNA members, cluster leaders, ward coordinators, MPs, councillors, and any future leaders, members, or activists joining the movement. The Timba-led faction's firm stance has sparked considerable debate within Zimbabwe's political landscape.

The proposed move to extend Mnangagwa's presidency has been met with widespread concern. Constitutional experts have warned that such an amendment could set a dangerous precedent for the future of Zimbabwe's democracy. This, however, has not deterred some factions within the opposition from expressing differing opinions.

Linda Masarira, president of the Labour, Economists and African Democrats party, voiced her opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment, while also criticizing the CCC's approach to dissent within the democratic movement. Masarira condemned the Timba-led faction for threatening to blacklist individuals who disagree with the party's position on the issue.

"While I strongly oppose any attempts to amend the Constitution to extend President Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028, I equally find it troubling that the Timba-led CCC faction is threatening to blacklist individuals within the democratic movement for expressing differing views," Masarira said. "We cannot fight dictatorship with authoritarian tendencies. True democracy allows for open debate, engagement, and respect for diverse opinions, even when we disagree."

Meanwhile, Nqobizitha Mlilo, spokesperson for the self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu faction, suggested that parliamentarians should focus on what is in the best interest of the country, rather than being swayed by political factions.

"Members of Parliament should do what they think is in the best interest of the country," said Mlilo, emphasizing the need for national interest to guide legislative decisions.

Lloyd Damba, presidential spokesperson for the Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change, was quick to remind the public that the current developments were not unexpected. Damba pointed to earlier warnings made by his faction regarding the CCC's potential alignment with the ruling party's 2030 agenda.

"We stand where we stood. We warned you last year when we were at the Bulawayo Press Club that the CCC party will support the 2030 agenda openly," Damba stated. "We told you that they were invited to a party by the First Lady, where they were spoiled. Secondly, they were given extra cars by the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, and their allowances were increased. They were then taken to Precabe Farm and spoiled with extra US$5,000, as we heard through the grapevine."

Damba further claimed that the CCC's support for the 2030 agenda was linked to material incentives, including residential stands. He warned that this was just the beginning, implying further deals and compromises that would unfold as the political landscape continued to evolve.

"Expect more because you have not seen anything yet. We warned you that this is the worst Parliament ever in the history of Zimbabwe," Damba added.

As the debate intensifies over the proposed constitutional amendment and the future direction of Zimbabwe's political opposition, the Timba-led CCC faction's stance has sparked a broader conversation on the values of democracy, the importance of internal dialogue, and the risks of political conformity. The party's hardline approach to dissent may influence the unity and direction of the opposition, as the nation watches closely in the lead-up to the 2028 presidential election.

Source - newsday
More on: #Timba, #Faction, #ED2030

