Tagwirei can join politics, SDA leaders give their blessings

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025
Some leaders within the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church have come out in strong support of business tycoon and philanthropist Kudakwashe Tagwirei's foray into active politics, dismissing objections raised by certain members of the church. The support follows a contentious recommendation by Zanu-PF's Harare province that Tagwirei be co-opted into the party's highest decision-making body outside congress, the central committee.

While some members of the SDA church have voiced concerns over Tagwirei's political involvement, going as far as petitioning the General Conference to revoke his recently awarded Global Award of Excellence, others have defended his right to participate in politics, emphasizing that such involvement is becoming a global norm.

Last month, Tagwirei was honoured with the prestigious Global Award of Excellence by the General Conference of the SDA Church, making him the first black person to receive the award at a ceremony held at Solusi University, near Bulawayo. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to education within the SDA community, with a particular focus on enhancing educational opportunities in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Lusaka Central SDA Church member Mwemba Maluba responded to the growing criticism by asserting that the pursuit of political power is not new for church members, highlighting that it is a common occurrence globally. "It is vital that we, as a community, do not fall victim to these orchestrated attacks that aim to sow discord and diminish the credibility of honourable individuals and the church," Maluba said, urging church members and the wider community to approach the allegations with skepticism.

Maluba's statement reflects a broader sentiment shared by several church leaders who view the petition against Tagwirei as a politically motivated attempt to undermine his influence within the church and society. "Since Dr. Tagwirei entered the mainstream political arena, the intensity of these allegations has significantly increased. The world needs to know that it is normal to be active in politics and remain a servant of God," said Heather Dube, from the City Centre church.

Dube and other supporters argue that the campaign against Tagwirei is rooted in frustration, particularly from individuals who were unable to secure financial backing from him for their own personal agendas. "These detractors have resorted to character assassination, which is unfortunate," Dube added in a joint statement.

Some church members have also pointed to other Adventists who have successfully navigated both their faith and political careers, underscoring that Tagwirei's involvement in politics is not a departure from the church's values. Oswald Ngarande, another church member, pointed out the examples of notable Adventists in political leadership, such as former General Conference President Ben Carson, who is a member of the Republican Party, and the current Vice-President of Botswana and Minister of Finance, who are both Adventists. He also noted that the late John Landa Nkomo, a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's political history, was an Adventist.

The controversy surrounding Tagwirei's political involvement has sparked a broader conversation about the intersection of faith and politics. Supporters argue that church members have the right to engage in the political process without being judged for their personal beliefs or actions. They stress that political engagement does not conflict with spiritual service, as long as individuals remain committed to their faith and contribute positively to society.

The Global Award of Excellence, presented to Tagwirei, is the highest honour given by the General Conference of the SDA Church, recognizing individuals for their significant contributions to the field of education within the church. Tagwirei's efforts in enhancing educational opportunities, particularly in Zimbabwe, were acknowledged by the General Conference, which highlighted his commitment to supporting SDA educational initiatives around the world.

As the debate continues, church leaders supporting Tagwirei's political involvement maintain that his actions are in line with the broader goals of the SDA Church, which encourages its members to make positive contributions to society in various sectors, including politics, education, and philanthropy.

Source - newsday
