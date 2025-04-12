Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK-based Zimbabwean landlady, tenant in nasty fallout

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 13:06hrs | Views
A UK-based Zimbabwean woman has issued a 14-day ultimatum to her tenant in Harare to pay US$3,850 in rental arrears and vacate the property following a heated dispute. The property in question is located in Tynwald North, Westgate, and the fallout between landlady Shiela Chipunza and tenant Wendy Kugara has escalated into a legal matter.

Kugara was served with a notice of eviction and payment demand on Thursday by lawyer Scott Mamimine of Sande Legal Practice, acting on behalf of Chipunza. The landlady has accused Kugara of breaching their rental agreement and being dishonest regarding her involvement in legal matters.

According to Chipunza, the terms of the rental agreement stipulated that Kugara would pay US$350 in monthly rent. However, Kugara maintains that she was never expected to pay rent, but instead, had been asked to look after the property and assist with renovations.

The dispute deepened when Chipunza's lawyer revealed that Kugara had allegedly claimed to have paid US$2,400 in legal fees to a lawyer to facilitate the eviction of a former co-tenant, Prince Pagiwa. Chipunza demanded proof of the alleged legal costs, but Kugara reportedly failed to provide the necessary documentation or the name of the lawyer involved.

"We have been advised that you demanded the sum of US$2,400 to cover legal costs, which you purportedly took a loan to cover the eviction of Mr. Prince Pagiwa," said Mamimine in a letter to Kugara. "Our clients then gave you reprieve to pay rentals from June to December 2024 as set-off, which ordinarily would have covered the sum amount of US$2,450 that you purportedly incurred without evidentiary proof."

The lawyer added that, unless Kugara could provide detailed proof of the legal work carried out, the Chipunza family would pursue charges of fraud and demand payment of rental arrears. According to the letter, Kugara owes a total of US$2,450 for the period from June to December 2024, as well as US$1,750 for the period from January to April 2025.

Despite receiving an earlier notice to vacate the property, Kugara has allegedly ignored the request. The lawyer's letter emphasized that Kugara had made an undertaking to vacate but failed to do so.

"Our client has also indicated that you were served with a written notice to vacate the property, and we have it on record that you have made an undertaking to vacate the premises, but despite your undertaking, you have refused and failed to vacate," Mamimine stated.

In response, Kugara told NewsDayLive that she believed her landlady had deviated from their original understanding. She explained that she had moved into the property in June of the previous year under the impression that she would not have to pay rent but would instead assist with renovating the rundown house.

Kugara said that tensions flared in December when Chipunza demanded rent payments, which she was unable to meet. "I couldn't raise the required amount then, so I asked for a grace period," she said. "To be frank, I don't understand why my landlady has turned her back on me when all along I have been helping her look after the house, carrying out renovations using my own money."

The situation became even more tense as Chipunza reportedly sent her relatives to threaten Kugara with eviction. "Since December, she has been sending her cousin and children to threaten me with eviction," Kugara added. "I have since secured alternative accommodation and have asked her to allow me to stay until month-end, but she does not want me to stay here a day longer. One of her cousins even had the audacity to change some of the door locks in a bid to push me out of the house."

Kugara's situation highlights the complexity of rental agreements and disputes that can arise when expectations are not clearly defined and when personal and financial relationships become strained. As the dispute continues, it remains to be seen whether the two parties will come to an amicable resolution or whether further legal action will be necessary.

Source - newsday
More on: #Land_lady, #Fallout

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

26 mins ago | 8 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

43 mins ago | 36 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 797 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 398 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 785 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 919 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 962 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

24 hrs ago | 1295 Views