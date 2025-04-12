UK-based Zimbabwean landlady, tenant in nasty fallout

News / National

by Staff reporter

A UK-based Zimbabwean woman has issued a 14-day ultimatum to her tenant in Harare to pay US$3,850 in rental arrears and vacate the property following a heated dispute. The property in question is located in Tynwald North, Westgate, and the fallout between landlady Shiela Chipunza and tenant Wendy Kugara has escalated into a legal matter.Kugara was served with a notice of eviction and payment demand on Thursday by lawyer Scott Mamimine of Sande Legal Practice, acting on behalf of Chipunza. The landlady has accused Kugara of breaching their rental agreement and being dishonest regarding her involvement in legal matters.According to Chipunza, the terms of the rental agreement stipulated that Kugara would pay US$350 in monthly rent. However, Kugara maintains that she was never expected to pay rent, but instead, had been asked to look after the property and assist with renovations.The dispute deepened when Chipunza's lawyer revealed that Kugara had allegedly claimed to have paid US$2,400 in legal fees to a lawyer to facilitate the eviction of a former co-tenant, Prince Pagiwa. Chipunza demanded proof of the alleged legal costs, but Kugara reportedly failed to provide the necessary documentation or the name of the lawyer involved."We have been advised that you demanded the sum of US$2,400 to cover legal costs, which you purportedly took a loan to cover the eviction of Mr. Prince Pagiwa," said Mamimine in a letter to Kugara. "Our clients then gave you reprieve to pay rentals from June to December 2024 as set-off, which ordinarily would have covered the sum amount of US$2,450 that you purportedly incurred without evidentiary proof."The lawyer added that, unless Kugara could provide detailed proof of the legal work carried out, the Chipunza family would pursue charges of fraud and demand payment of rental arrears. According to the letter, Kugara owes a total of US$2,450 for the period from June to December 2024, as well as US$1,750 for the period from January to April 2025.Despite receiving an earlier notice to vacate the property, Kugara has allegedly ignored the request. The lawyer's letter emphasized that Kugara had made an undertaking to vacate but failed to do so."Our client has also indicated that you were served with a written notice to vacate the property, and we have it on record that you have made an undertaking to vacate the premises, but despite your undertaking, you have refused and failed to vacate," Mamimine stated.In response, Kugara told NewsDayLive that she believed her landlady had deviated from their original understanding. She explained that she had moved into the property in June of the previous year under the impression that she would not have to pay rent but would instead assist with renovating the rundown house.Kugara said that tensions flared in December when Chipunza demanded rent payments, which she was unable to meet. "I couldn't raise the required amount then, so I asked for a grace period," she said. "To be frank, I don't understand why my landlady has turned her back on me when all along I have been helping her look after the house, carrying out renovations using my own money."The situation became even more tense as Chipunza reportedly sent her relatives to threaten Kugara with eviction. "Since December, she has been sending her cousin and children to threaten me with eviction," Kugara added. "I have since secured alternative accommodation and have asked her to allow me to stay until month-end, but she does not want me to stay here a day longer. One of her cousins even had the audacity to change some of the door locks in a bid to push me out of the house."Kugara's situation highlights the complexity of rental agreements and disputes that can arise when expectations are not clearly defined and when personal and financial relationships become strained. As the dispute continues, it remains to be seen whether the two parties will come to an amicable resolution or whether further legal action will be necessary.