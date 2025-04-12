Zimbabwe govt spy, accomplices in court for airport human trafficking

News / National

by Staff reporter

The trial of government spy agent Moses Mutambai and his four alleged accomplices is set to begin on April 16, 2025, following charges of facilitating the illegal entry of undocumented Ethiopians into Zimbabwe through Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.Mutambai, along with his co-accused Gloria Chikukwa (27), Ashley Zhaimu (27), Vincent Shoshore, Gondoza Sunday (39), Terrence Mangwende (43), and Innocent Hamandishe (54), appeared before Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on Thursday, where the trial date was confirmed. Each of the accused was granted bail in the amount of US$100.The case, brought forward by regional immigration officer Leslie Chakawuya, revolves around an alleged immigration violation on March 15, 2025, when five Ethiopian nationals arrived at the airport aboard Ethiopian Airline flight number ET 873 from Addis Ababa, en route to Eswatini. According to the State's case, Chikukwa and Zhaimu, both employees at the airport, escorted the Ethiopians through the VIP route to the Vakacha Lounge, which is typically reserved for high-ranking personnel, and arranged for them to board an Air Eswatini flight scheduled for the following day.The accused reportedly bypassed the usual transit route, ensuring the undocumented Ethiopians were directed to Eswatini Airline flight number RN401 to Manzini, Eswatini. Immigration officials, who were not involved in the deal, became suspicious when they learned that passengers had boarded the Eswatini flight without the proper transit visas.Further investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly tampered with the passenger manifest to conceal the offense. A physical search was conducted, and it was discovered that 23 Ethiopians were traveling without the required transit visas.As a result, the 23 Ethiopian nationals were detained and taken to court, where they were fined US$100 or given an option of serving three months in prison.The case has drawn attention due to the involvement of a government spy agent and the alleged collusion between the accused to facilitate illegal immigration. Mutambai, who works as an agent for the government, is facing serious charges for his alleged role in the scheme. The trial is expected to shed more light on the broader issue of illegal immigration and the involvement of airport personnel in facilitating such activities.The accused individuals are expected to appear in court again on April 16, where the trial will officially commence. If found guilty, they face severe legal consequences for their roles in aiding undocumented migrants to bypass immigration protocols.