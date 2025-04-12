Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls on accountants to safeguard national resources

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 13:35hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on local accountants to serve as trustworthy gatekeepers of national resources in a bid to curb fraud and corruption, which continue to drain the country's finances.

Speaking at the 9th Zimbabwe Accountants Conference in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa emphasized the critical role that accountants play in ensuring financial integrity, especially within the public and private sectors. The conference, hosted by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board, ran under the theme "Future Ready Profession: Innovate with Integrity, Sustain with Purpose."

"I challenge you, the accountants in both the public and private sectors, to be trustworthy gatekeepers of national resources. Every dollar spent must be accounted for," Mnangagwa said. He pointed out that corruption in the country is costing nearly US$2 billion annually, primarily through the abuse of national resources.

The Auditor-General's office has repeatedly uncovered instances of financial mismanagement and corruption in public entities, highlighting the lack of proper accountability in government spending. In his speech, Mnangagwa acknowledged the vital role accountants play in improving financial transparency and accountability within public sector entities.

"You are key cogs that enhance financial transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public sector entities," he said, underscoring the government's reliance on accountants to help ensure proper budget implementation, reduce corruption, and strengthen audit processes across institutions.

Mnangagwa further noted that accountants are essential architects of economic transformation, acting as custodians of both corporate and public finance, which in turn enables national development. "Whether in the private sector or the public domain, your work directly influences the efficiency, transparency, and accountability of Zimbabwe's economic activities," he added.

The President also urged accountants to play a key role in advancing the country's industrialisation, modernisation, and overall economic growth, especially by driving digital transformation and enhancing financial inclusion. "Accountants are essential in driving digital transformation, enhancing financial inclusion, and upholding corporate governance and ethical standards," Mnangagwa said.

In support of the call for enhanced professionalism, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube highlighted the critical role of accountants in maintaining financial integrity and ensuring economic transformation. "As professionals tasked with ensuring financial probity and corporate governance, you are the backbone of Zimbabwe's financial system," Ncube stated.

Monica Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, also addressed the conference, urging accountants to remain diligent in financial reporting and to uphold high standards in their practices.

The conference served as an important platform for the accounting profession to reflect on its role in promoting economic growth and ensuring the responsible management of Zimbabwe's resources. With corruption and financial mismanagement continuing to pose significant challenges to the country's development, Mnangagwa's call for greater integrity and accountability from accountants comes at a crucial time for the nation.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

14 mins ago | 0 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

48 mins ago | 39 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

5 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 801 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 554 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 823 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 958 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 988 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 163 Views