Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Blessed Mhlanga takes freedom bid to the Constitutional Court

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 13:36hrs | Views
Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who has been detained for over a month, has filed papers seeking the Constitutional Court's intervention to challenge the law under which he was arrested. Mhlanga's repeated bail applications have been dismissed by both the magistrates' court and the High Court, prompting his decision to bring the matter before the country's highest court.

Mhlanga, who anchors a discussion segment on AMH's HStv, faces accusations of violating the newly enacted Cyber & Data Protection Act (CDPA). The journalist allegedly allowed Zanu-PF politician Blessed Geza to air inflammatory comments about President Emmerson Mnangagwa, calling for his removal during a broadcast.

In a bid to contest his detention, Mhlanga has named Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere, and Attorney General Prince Machaya as respondents in the case. The journalist seeks a ruling from the Constitutional Court on whether the law under which he was arrested infringes on his fundamental rights, particularly freedom of expression and media freedom.

Through his lawyer Chris Mhike, Mhlanga argues that the CDPA, particularly the sections under which he was charged, contravenes Zimbabwe's Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression and access to information. He emphasized that Section 61 of the Constitution ensures that every individual has the right to seek, receive, and communicate ideas, as well as the right to artistic and academic freedom.

"Every person is entitled to freedom of the media, which includes the protection of the confidentiality of journalists' sources of information," Mhike argued in the papers. Mhlanga also highlighted that the Constitution guarantees citizens' right to access information held by the State or any governmental body, especially when it concerns public accountability.

Mhlanga's arrest in February has drawn significant attention, with press freedom advocates raising alarms about the increasing suppression of independent media in Zimbabwe. Observers have described his continued detention as a clear sign that the government is not yet ready to uphold press freedom, despite international calls for reforms.

The case is seen as a critical test for Zimbabwe's commitment to media freedoms and the protection of journalists' rights. Mhlanga's legal challenge will now await the Constitutional Court's scrutiny of the Cyber & Data Protection Act's compatibility with constitutional rights, and whether his detention violates his right to operate as a journalist without undue interference.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Mhlanga, #Court, #Bail

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views