Richard Tsvangirai accused of lying over land-for-votes scandal

by Staff reporter
12 Apr 2025 at 14:22hrs | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Richard Tsvangirai has come under fire after denying claims that he received land from the government in exchange for supporting efforts to shield President Emmerson Mnangagwa from impeachment and backing moves to extend his term to 2030.

Despite his denial, an explosive leaked audio recording has surfaced, in which Southerton MP Bridget Nyandoro directly confronts Tsvangirai and accuses him of lying. In the audio, Nyandoro claims to possess a recording of a conversation between them from the previous day, in which the controversial land deal was allegedly discussed.

The development has added fuel to growing concerns about alleged horse-trading and bribery within Zimbabwe's Parliament, as the ruling party reportedly seeks to consolidate support for constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his current term.

Nyandoro, who has become increasingly outspoken, took to Facebook earlier in the day to launch a scathing attack on the opposition, describing it as a "cesspool of corruption." She alleged that during the previous Parliament, Members of Parliament who received US$40,000 bribes shared a portion of the funds with former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

She also made explosive claims about candidate selection during the 2023 elections, accusing some aspiring MPs of paying bribes to secure their places on the ballot under the discredited "Bereka Mwana" selection method.

"This is a time for truth," Nyandoro wrote. "Some people were part of the rot and now pretend to be clean. We are watching."

The allegations have sent shockwaves across the political landscape, especially as the ruling ZANU-PF party faces accusations of seeking to manipulate parliamentary loyalty in its bid to secure the controversial term extension for President Mnangagwa.

Tsvangirai, who is the son of the late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai, has yet to respond to the audio or Nyandoro’s direct challenge. His initial denial came after media reports linked him to a group of MPs allegedly rewarded with land allocations and other perks in exchange for political support.

Political analysts say the scandal is a test of transparency and accountability in Parliament, amid fears that both ruling and opposition politicians are being compromised through backdoor deals.

"This could mark the beginning of a bigger storm," one analyst said. "The public deserves clarity on whether lawmakers are serving national interests or being used as pawns in elite power struggles."

Source - online

