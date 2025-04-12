Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors head coach Michael Nees has arrived in England on a strategic week-long visit aimed at scouting and engaging United Kingdom-born players eligible to represent Zimbabwe's senior men's national football team. The visit, seen as a critical step in strengthening the Warriors ahead of upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and 2026 World Cup campaigns, comes at a time when Zimbabwe is seeking to tap into its vast footballing diaspora.Nees is accompanied by Marshall Gore, Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)'s Global and Diaspora Committee. The committee, formed in February this year, has been tasked with supporting national team coaches in identifying and bringing on board Zimbabwean talent based abroad. Their mission this week is to meet promising young players and present them with a compelling case to wear the Warriors jersey.Among the key players Nees is targeting is Liverpool's 17-year-old midfield sensation Trey Nyoni. Born to Zimbabwean parents, Nyoni made his Premier League debut last year under former manager Jürgen Klopp and has continued to impress this season as part of the senior squad. His technical skills and composure have made him one of the most highly regarded prospects in English football, and Nees is hopeful of convincing him to commit to Zimbabwe at international level.Another significant prospect on Nees' agenda is Shumirai Mheuka, a teenage striker who recently debuted in the Premier League for Chelsea. Mheuka is the son of former Zimbabwe Saints player Malcom Mheuka, who has stated in the past that while he won't pressure his son, the decision on national allegiance will ultimately rest with the young forward himself. Like Nyoni, Mheuka has represented England at junior level but remains eligible for Zimbabwe, having not featured for the Three Lions' senior team.Nees's scouting tour is also expected to include discussions with several other emerging players of Zimbabwean descent, including those playing at junior levels for top English clubs. The aim is to create a competitive and future-focused national team that blends homegrown players with high-potential talent from the diaspora.To strengthen his outreach efforts, Nees is receiving support from current national team captains Marvellous Nakamba and Marshall Munetsi, both based in England. Nakamba plays for Luton Town in the Championship, while Munetsi recently joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Their presence and influence are seen as instrumental in encouraging young players to consider international duty with Zimbabwe.ZIFA's renewed focus on the diaspora marks a strategic shift in its football development approach. The association is aiming to professionalise its talent pipeline by reaching out to players with international exposure and experience. According to Gore, the partnership between the national team and the diaspora committee will be key to shaping the future of Zimbabwean football."The goal is to build a stronger, united national team that reflects the global nature of Zimbabwean talent," said Gore. "This initiative with Coach Nees is the beginning of a long-term plan to ensure the Warriors are competitive on the African and global stage."As Nees continues his engagements in England, Zimbabwean football fans will be watching closely, hoping that this recruitment drive delivers a new generation of Warriors ready to take the country to greater heights.