MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is set to celebrate its founder and leader Jacob Zuma's birthday in a number of rallies across the country on Saturday.Born in Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal in 1942, Zuma turns 83 on Saturday.Having spent most of his political life in the African National Congress (ANC), he defected to the MK Party in the build-up to 2024's general elections, where he led the new political outfit to become the third most supported party in the country.The MK Party said that's part of the legacy it plans to celebrate on Saturday.Zuma's birthday rallies will be held in all provinces except Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.Zuma will headline the event in KZN, where the party has its largest supporter base, while MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu will lead the Gauteng leg.No stranger to the pomp and ceremony or controversy, this is what Zuma had to say at his 75th birthday celebration almost a decade ago."Don't be phased by the people who say they are marching today in what they've called a national day of action. What is it? Zuma must go; he's running the country to the ground. He must go. But they can't quite explain what has gone wrong. It's tough being the opposition."He resigned from his job as the country's president a few months later, facing pressure from the ANC over corruption allegations.His party has now gone on to become the official opposition at the National Assembly after the ANC, Democratic Alliance (DA) and others formed a Government of National Unity (GNU).