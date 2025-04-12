Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has pleaded with journalists to stop asking questions regarding the controversial US$40 million elections tender allegedly awarded to Zanu PF-linked businessman Wicknell Chivayo, insisting the matter has nothing to do with the electoral body.During a press conference held yesterday ahead of today's Glen View South by-election, ZEC deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa expressed frustration over persistent media inquiries into the scandal, which has raised serious concerns over electoral integrity and transparency."We won't issue a press statement on the issue that has nothing to do with us," said Kiwa. "What would we say? We won't get involved in issues that have nothing to do with us. I won't respond on the actual figures. I actually beg you, iyo nyaya iyo ngatingosiyana nayo [let's leave that issue because it has nothing to do with us]. If you want to ask further on this issue, I won't respond."ZEC is under intense scrutiny following revelations that Chivayo, a convicted fraudster and known tenderpreneur, allegedly received a US$40 million tender to supply electoral materials for the disputed August 2023 elections. The deal, which has sparked national outrage, involved a partnership between Chivayo and jailed businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, under the banner of Betterbrands Security (Pvt) Ltd.Leaked audio recordings of Chivayo recently surfaced, in which he confirmed securing the multi-million-dollar tender. The recordings have only deepened suspicions about collusion and a lack of transparency in Zimbabwe's electoral processes.According to documents, Betterbrands entered into a deal with South African printing firm Ren-Form CC on February 13, 2023, to facilitate access to lucrative election contracts in Zimbabwe. The deal has since raised red flags, with civil society and political commentators demanding accountability and full disclosure from ZEC.Despite the mounting pressure, ZEC has remained tight-lipped, refusing to clarify its role in the procurement process or respond to allegations of irregularities.Meanwhile, Kiwa confirmed that today's by-elections for Glen View South constituency and Rushinga Rural District Ward 19 would proceed as planned, with a combined cost of ZiG25.5 million.The Glen View South seat became vacant following the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Gladmore Hakata earlier this year. Five candidates, including three independents, are contesting the seat in a race being closely watched for its political implications in Harare's high-density suburbs.However, the electoral commission's evasiveness over the Chivayo affair continues to overshadow its operations, further eroding public trust in Zimbabwe's democratic institutions.