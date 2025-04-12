Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

News / National

by Staff reporter

Fastjet Zimbabwe has successfully launched its new route connecting Harare and Lusaka, introducing a thrice-weekly service that promises to enhance regional connectivity, tourism, and trade between Zimbabwe and Zambia.The inaugural flight took off on Wednesday, marking a major milestone in the low-cost carrier's expanding regional footprint. Flights will now operate every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday using a 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.Known for its fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, the ERJ145 offers generous legroom and is well-suited for building sustainable regional routes with the right capacity, according to the airline.Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, who was among the dignitaries aboard the first flight to Lusaka, praised Fastjet's growing network."In Zimbabwe, Fastjet flies to Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls," he said. "Before today, the airline also operated routes to Johannesburg and Nelspruit Kruger Mpumalanga in South Africa. Today, Lusaka, Zambia, is being added to this growing network."The inaugural flight was warmly received in Lusaka, with Zambia's Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali welcoming the aircraft at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport. He highlighted the historical ties between the two nations and emphasized how the new route would further strengthen bilateral relations."The Fastjet flights into Lusaka from Harare will simply consolidate this relationship further," said Tayali. "This new route is a significant milestone in our aviation sector. It will enhance existing business linkages and unlock new opportunities in tourism, trade, and foreign direct investment."Fastjet Zimbabwe Business CEO and country head Donahue Cortes echoed the sentiment, saying the new service would play a vital role in regional economic development."Aviation is a catalyst for economic growth. The Harare-Lusaka route will unlock new opportunities for investment, trade, and collaboration," said Cortes. "It will also strengthen tourism and people-to-people ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia, who share strong cultural and historical synergies."The introduction of the route comes at a time when both countries are working to improve regional mobility and economic integration, and is expected to bring increased convenience and choice to travelers between the two capitals.