Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
The soft swish of a mop echoes through a spacious Waterfalls home in Harare, each stroke a part of Sharon Nyemba's daily rhythm. At 45, Nyemba is a domestic worker and single mother whose calloused hands tell stories of years of sacrifice. But today, her movements are slower, her spirit heavy with sorrow. Her son, Kupakwashe Tengu, may miss his Ordinary Level exams — not because of a lack of ability, but because of US$150 that vanished in transit.

Nyemba, who hails from Chihera village in Betera, Buhera under Chief Nyashanu, had finally managed to save enough money over two months for her son's school registration and term fees. She carefully packed the cash inside a sock, hidden within a bag of groceries, and sent it home via a bus driver she trusted — someone she'd used several times before. The hope was that the groceries and the money would reach her family safely.

The groceries arrived. The money did not.

"My son and my daughter were crying on the phone," Nyemba recalled, her voice quivering. "They searched everywhere. Inside the mealie meal, under the sugar. There was no sign of the money."

The registration deadline was just days away - March 18. Nyemba had opted to send the money this way because it was cheaper. Sending money directly via the bus cost US$5, but a grocery bag cost only US$3. With limited funds, she made the choice many rural-based workers make: conceal the money and hope for the best.

This time, that hope crumbled.

Nyemba did not inform the driver about the money inside the groceries, fearing it might draw unwanted attention. And now, with no proof and no official tracking system, she has no recourse. The conductor denied any knowledge of the money.

"I feel like I failed him," she said, pausing her work, her eyes fixed on the neat garden outside. "Maybe I should have told the driver. Maybe I should have found another way."

Kupakwashe, a bright student with dreams beyond the confines of rural Buhera, has taken the loss hard. His mother's efforts are not lost on him, and the knowledge that her sacrifice was in vain weighs heavily.

There is, however, a sliver of hope. The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council has extended the registration deadline to May, giving Nyemba a second chance to gather the funds.

Her story highlights the broader, troubling reality faced by many rural Zimbabweans: a lack of access to reliable financial services. In villages like Nyashanu, mobile money systems such as EcoCash or Mukuru are practically non-existent. Where they do exist, the few agents available often run out of cash or charge exorbitant fees, forcing residents to accept groceries in lieu of cash.

"EcoCash is there in name only," explained Ward 20 councillor Alderman Felix Nangatidza. "Most people are forced to buy goods they don't need just to access their own money."

He called on financial service providers to extend proper coverage to remote areas. "This isn't just about convenience. It's about access to education, healthcare, and basic survival."

Doug Tait-Knight, CEO of Mukuru Zimbabwe Financial Services, acknowledged the gap, saying the company is working to expand into more remote regions.

"We're committed to reaching underserved areas," he said, "but we also have to conduct cost-benefit analyses. We can't operate in environments where we're constantly making losses."

Until these services are in place, many rural families remain tethered to a fragile system of trust, handing over cash-filled grocery bags at Harare's Mbare Musika terminus and hoping for the best.

"There are no receipts, no guarantees," said Takunda Timola, a fellow domestic worker from Buhera. "We trust the drivers. It's the only way we can send money home."

Nyemba's story is one of many — stories of hope tied to bus routes, stories of trust sometimes rewarded and sometimes betrayed. They speak to a wider economic divide and a financial system that still leaves too many behind.

As she resumes her mopping, Nyemba wipes away a tear. The fight for her son's future continues. And in a country where resilience is often the only currency that never devalues, she's determined to try again.

Source - newsday
More on: #Maid, #Feed, #Exam

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views