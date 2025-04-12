Latest News Editor's Choice


School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have launched an investigation into a stabbing incident involving two teenage learners from Pumula High School, marking another troubling case of school-related violence in the city, just over two years after the fatal stabbing of a Founders High School pupil shocked the nation.

In the latest incident, a 17-year-old boy from Pumula North was stabbed in the buttock by a fellow 17-year-old from Pumula Old following an altercation on April 9, police confirmed.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, said the initial confrontation occurred around 2pm when the accused, who appeared to be intoxicated, approached the victim and pushed him. The victim retaliated by pushing him back.

"The accused person, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Pumula Old, who appeared intoxicated, approached the complainant, also a 17-year-old male juvenile from Pumula North, and pushed him. The complainant retaliated by pushing him back," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.

After being separated by an elderly person, the accused reportedly fled the scene, only to return the next day with violent intent.

"On 10 April 2025, at around 10am, the complainant was walking home from school with friends when the accused approached him from behind and stabbed him once in the left buttock with a knife before fleeing," Msebele said.

The victim sustained a cut and was treated for the injury. Police have not disclosed whether the weapon has been recovered or if the suspect has been arrested.

Authorities are now calling on parents and guardians to counsel their children against carrying dangerous weapons, warning that such behaviour can lead to serious criminal charges including attempted murder.

"We urge parents, guardians, and school authorities to work closely together in discouraging youths from engaging in violent acts or possessing weapons. The consequences can be tragic," Assistant Inspector Msebele added.

The incident has reignited memories of the February 2023 tragedy involving Wayne Ndlovu, a 16-year-old Form Four pupil at Founders High School, who was fatally stabbed in the neck during a gang-related fight outside the school. His alleged killer, a 17-year-old learner from Hamilton High School, was later charged with murder.

Ndlovu's death sparked national outrage and prompted calls for urgent action to address youth violence and gang activity in schools.

The latest case has once again highlighted the growing concern around school safety, with stakeholders urging a multi-pronged approach involving law enforcement, educators, and families to prevent further bloodshed among schoolchildren.

