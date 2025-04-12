Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

News / National

by Staff reporter

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again made headlines after gifting luxurious Mercedes-Benz vehicles to senior members of his Johanne Masowe apostolic sect.This week, Chivayo presented a brand new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC to his spiritual leader, Madzibaba Lawrence Katsiru, in a gesture of honour and gratitude. Another senior church figure, Madzibaba Israel Muhana, received a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d 4MATIC from Chivayo.The extravagant gifts are part of Chivayo's ongoing tradition of donating top-end vehicles to members of his church, particularly ahead of major gatherings. The latest round of donations comes as preparations ramp up for the Johanne Masowe annual church gathering scheduled for August.Chivayo, known for his close ties with the apostolic sect and his lavish displays of wealth, is no stranger to headlines involving high-value car gifts. Over the past few years, he has donated numerous vehicles — including buses and SUVs — to support church logistics and honour leaders within the faith."These are men of God who have played a huge role in my spiritual life. Honouring them is not just a duty, it is a joy," Chivayo reportedly said during the vehicle handover, though he did not issue an official public statement.Images of the newly gifted vehicles have since circulated on social media, drawing both admiration and debate, with supporters praising Chivayo's generosity and detractors questioning the sustainability and motives behind the high-profile donations.As the countdown to the August church gathering continues, insiders say more gifts may be on the way as Chivayo continues to support the event and uplift fellow church members.The GLS 450 and GLE 300d models are among Mercedes-Benz's most sought-after luxury SUVs, both equipped with 4MATIC all-wheel-drive systems and a host of premium features — further underlining Chivayo's penchant for the finer things in life and his determination to share them with his spiritual family.