Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Highlanders Football Club Chief Executive Officer Brian Moyo and Bulawayo Chiefs FC administrator Andrew Mandigora have been granted bail following their arrest on allegations of defrauding their respective clubs of US$5,000 through inflated player transfer fees.Mr Brian Moyo was represented by Messrs Ndlovu Mehluli and Partners through Mr Nxumalo and Mr Ncube.The duo appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court on Saturday, where they were granted bail in the sum of US$200 each. As part of their bail conditions, they were ordered to report once a week at their nearest police stations, not to interfere with witnesses, and to continue residing at their current addresses.Prosecutors allege that Moyo and Mandigora conspired to manipulate player transfer deals, inflating the amounts involved and pocketing the difference to the prejudice of their clubs. The charges have sent shockwaves through the local football fraternity, raising concerns over transparency in player dealings.Highlanders FC treasurer Mr. Khoza was in attendance at the court hearing, though he did not comment on the matter.