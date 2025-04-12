Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

Police in the Midlands Province have issued a stern warning to would-be troublemakers ahead of Zimbabwe's Independence Day celebrations set to take place in Nembudziya, Gokwe North, on April 18.

This year's commemorations will coincide with the busy Easter holiday, raising concerns over potential spikes in criminal activity and road traffic accidents.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said law enforcement officers are on high alert and ready to maintain peace and order throughout the holiday period.

"We urge all citizens to be responsible during this holiday season, and we warn our drivers to follow road traffic laws so that loss of life due to accidents can be reduced," said Mahoko.

He also issued a public safety advisory to help communities avoid falling victim to criminals such as burglars, robbers, and petty thieves during the long weekend.

"All residential areas should have someone present at all times. Ensure your doors are locked and windows are closed. When going away for some days, one should approach the nearest police station for protection of their property. The service is offered free of charge," Mahoko emphasized.

He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and share any information that could expose criminal activity within their neighbourhoods.

With thousands of people expected to converge on Nembudziya for the national celebrations, authorities are ramping up both security and public awareness campaigns to ensure the event is held in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The 2025 Independence Day marks 45 years since Zimbabwe gained independence, and Nembudziya will be hosting the national event for the first time, drawing attention and visitors from across the country.

