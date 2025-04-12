NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean mobile network operator NetOne has struck a groundbreaking partnership with United States-based satellite telecommunications company AST SpaceMobile, paving the way for the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) mobile connectivity across Zimbabwe.The strategic alliance aims to bridge the digital divide and provide fast, reliable broadband access to remote and underserved communities, marking a transformative step in the country's digital inclusion efforts.NetOne group chief executive officer Raphael Mushanawani confirmed the partnership, describing it as a milestone in efforts to expand the reach of digital infrastructure beyond traditional limits."We are excited to partner with AST SpaceMobile to revolutionise connectivity in Zimbabwe. This collaboration aligns with our vision of ensuring that every Zimbabwean, regardless of location, has access to reliable mobile broadband services," Mushanawani said.He noted that the use of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites would allow NetOne to deliver high-speed 5G services without the need to build costly base stations in rugged or remote areas."What we want to do is ensure network coverage reaches almost every corner of the country. We're talking about digital communication at fast speeds — 5G. We do not segregate those in marginalised areas," Mushanawani explained.AST SpaceMobile, headquartered in Midland, Texas, is the developer of SpaceMobile, a satellite constellation designed to enable direct-to-smartphone broadband connectivity, especially in areas with little or no cellular infrastructure.AST's vice-president of business development, Paul Nalikka, said the company is committed to connecting the unconnected."Partnering with NetOne allows us to bring innovative satellite-based solutions to Zimbabwe and empower businesses and individuals with enhanced connectivity," Nalikka said.The collaboration is expected to rapidly boost Zimbabwe's transition toward a digitally-enabled economy, providing tools for education, health services, e-commerce, and financial inclusion in rural areas.AST SpaceMobile has already established global partnerships with major telecommunications players including Vodafone, AT&T, and Telefonica, and is poised to mobilise US$160 million in revenue this year as it scales up deployment of its space-based broadband network.With this partnership, NetOne now positions itself at the forefront of technological innovation in the region, accelerating Zimbabwe's progress toward universal internet access and setting the stage for digital transformation across all sectors.