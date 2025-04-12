Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU PF Mashonaland West province has begun the process of replacing expelled war veteran Mr Blessed Geza from its structures, following his dismissal for undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Geza, who was a Central Committee member, is reportedly in hiding after being expelled alongside Gifford Gomwe, another senior party figure from the same province, over similar allegations.The Central Committee is the highest decision-making body in ZANU PF between Congresses, and their expulsion underscores the ruling party's ongoing efforts to reinforce discipline and loyalty within its ranks.Speaking at a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held on Saturday at Mbafa Primary School in Chegutu East, provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka confirmed that the party was moving swiftly to fill the vacant positions."The party is in the process of replacing those who were expelled, including Cde Blessed Geza. We are guided by the need to maintain unity and respect for the party's leadership," she said.The disciplinary measures, party insiders say, are part of a broader strategy to tighten internal controls and reaffirm unwavering support for President Mnangagwa's leadership, especially in light of growing scrutiny of internal dissent.Geza and Gomwe's dismissal follows a recent pattern of purges targeting members accused of factionalism or challenging the authority of the top leadership.The provincial leadership emphasized that the party remains focused on consolidating support ahead of key national events, including the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, and ongoing restructuring efforts aimed at strengthening the party at grassroots level.