Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack
17 hrs ago | Views
Two Shamva men who pounced on their neighbour and assaulted him with motorbike brake cables in a grudge affair are in trouble.
Aleck Hukuimwe (25) and Tawanda Chokuwamba (22) appeared before Shamva magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura and were slapped with $400 fine failure to pay would earn them a jail term.
Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on March 13 the convicts pounced on Tichaona Chisumadzi's homestead around midnight and asked him to come outside to have a small discussion.
When he got out they took turns to assault him and he got injured.
The complainant was treated and discharged while the two were arrested.
Source - Byo24News