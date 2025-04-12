Latest News Editor's Choice


Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

by Simbarashe Sithole
17 hrs ago | Views
Two Shamva men who pounced on their neighbour and assaulted him with motorbike brake cables in a grudge affair are in trouble.

Aleck Hukuimwe (25) and Tawanda Chokuwamba (22) appeared before Shamva magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura and were slapped with $400 fine failure to pay would earn them a jail term.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on March 13 the convicts pounced on Tichaona Chisumadzi's homestead around midnight and asked him to come outside to have a small discussion.

When he got out they took turns to assault him and he got injured.

The complainant was treated and discharged while the two were arrested.

Source - Byo24News

