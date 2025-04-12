'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

HARARE - Founding leader for Destiny of Afrika Network and clergyman, Reverend Obadiah Musindo has threatened to expose real criminals behind ZANU-PF's tainted repute, with his address declaring that successful party faithfuls and businessmen aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration are mere victims of their genuine innocence.Speaking during his address to drum up support for ZANU-PF candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera in today's Glenview South parliamentary by-election this week, Musindo concurrently clarified that businessmen Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, Paul Tungwarara, among other revolutionary party faithfuls and clergymen have become victims of character assassination by a clique serving for its ultimate demise."Let me clarify this narrative which has been driven by a clique within ZANU-PF, whose main agenda is to taint good repute of various party faithfuls into misleading opinions before the public. Clergymen including us are targeted, Kudakwashe Tagwireyi, Scott Sakupwanya, Paul Tungwarara, Wicknell Chivhayo are all victims of their submission to the ruling party and our innocence in serving or defending it from self-destruction," Musindo said."I know those guys personally, and to tell you the truth, they are hard workers in their quest to transform livelihoods. In their best understanding of national interests and patriotism, they face resistance and de-campaign from internal detractors. Real criminals and their syndicates are hiding behind and sooner than later, we will expose them and release a comprehensive list against their damning criminal records," Musindo added."We have confidence in their capacity to support and complement national development strategies in accordance with President Mnangagwa's vision 2030. With our prayers as clergymen, we pray for peace, unity, tolerance and sustainable development," Musindo pleaded."As clergymen with their God-fearing followers, we publicly declare and rally behind the ZANU-PF by-election parliamentary candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera," Musindo declared.Meanwhile, Musindo welcomed several former members who have defected from opposition political parties. Some surrender their former party regalia and take turns to give testimonies on how some business start-up projects initiated by DANet leader have complemented in realisation of their economic fortunes.