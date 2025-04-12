Latest News Editor's Choice


Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Local Government has issued a statement defending members of Parliament (MPs) accused of being part of a controversial land grab scheme that could see them receive between 300sqm and 1,000sqm of prime residential stands in Harare's upscale Borrowdale district.

The ministry's defense comes after a list of alleged beneficiaries, including MPs from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), circulated widely on social media, causing public outcry and raising questions about the legitimacy of the allocation.

Concerns intensified after it was noted that some of the MPs on the list had previously received significant housing loans, ranging between US$40,000 and US$500,000 during the Ninth Parliament.

In a statement released in response to the growing controversy, the Local Government Ministry clarified that the land allocations were part of a longstanding initiative to provide residential stands to parliamentarians. According to the ministry, 263 stands have already been reserved across the country, with 188 of them located in Harare.

"The Ministry of Local Government in 2013 partnered with the Parliament of Zimbabwe to avail residential stands in urban and peri-urban areas for allocation to Honourable members," the statement read.

"Since its inception, the facility has been benefiting Honourable members from the 8th (2013-2018), 9th (2018-2023), and the current 10th Parliament."

The ministry further explained that the scheme is a once-off entitlement for MPs, regarded as a non-monetary benefit under their conditions of service, aimed at enhancing the welfare of parliamentarians, alongside other social groups such as war veterans, women, youth, and civil servants.

However, the explanation has not silenced critics. Some MPs, including Richard Tsvangirai of Norton and Caston Matewu of Marondera Central, have dismissed the scheme, claiming they did not partake in the land allocation.

Tsvangirai, who represents the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Parliament, vehemently denied the allegations, saying he did not receive any land.

"I have not received any land, and these rumours are completely false," Tsvangirai stated.

Matewu, who also rejected the offer, said he had been presented with the land but chose not to participate in what he described as a questionable Parliamentary Housing Scheme. He suggested that the scheme might be part of a broader effort by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to bribe MPs in light of potential impeachment proceedings.

"This is an attempt to buy the loyalty of MPs through the land allocation, and I do not wish to be a part of it," said Matewu.

Despite the controversy, the Local Government Ministry has maintained that the program is legitimate and aimed at improving the living conditions of MPs as part of their service benefits.

The land allocation scheme has sparked a fierce debate in the public domain, with some accusing the government of exploiting public resources to secure political loyalty, while others believe it is a necessary incentive to improve MPs' welfare.

As the debate continues, questions remain about the fairness and transparency of such programs, and whether they truly serve the public's interest or are being manipulated for political gain.

Source - NewZimbabwe
Comments


