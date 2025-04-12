Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 52-year-old man from Masvingo will regret his actions for the rest of his life after a stone he threw at his ex-girlfriend tragically struck the baby strapped to her back, leading to the child's death.The suspect, identified as Douglas Gwizangwe, was arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in connection with the murder that occurred on April 9, 2025, at Munangari Village, in Shongamiti, Chivi.ZRP national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the tragic incident, stating that Gwizangwe had intended to hit his ex-girlfriend with a stone during a heated argument. However, he missed his target, and the stone struck the baby, causing fatal injuries."Police in Masvingo arrested Douglas Gwizangwe (52) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on April 9, 2025, at Munangari Village, Shongamiti, Chivi," Nyathi said."The suspect hit the victim with a stone on the eye during a fight with his ex-girlfriend, who was carrying the victim on her back. The suspect had allegedly intended to hit his ex-girlfriend with the stone but missed her. The victim succumbed to the injuries upon admission at Chiredzi Hospital."The death of the innocent child has left the community reeling, with many expressing their shock and grief over the senseless tragedy. The police have now taken Gwizangwe into custody as they continue their investigation into the events leading to the fatal incident.In a related update, ZRP also reported a murder case in Shurugwi. Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Jimson Pikai Chimba Hlawu, who is being pursued in connection with the stabbing death of an artisanal miner at Ash 16 Gold Mine on April 10, 2025. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was stabbed multiple times all over the body with a sharp object.The police have appealed to anyone with information on Hlawu's whereabouts to come forward and report to any nearby police station. Authorities are working diligently to locate the suspect and bring him to justice.As the community grapples with the pain of these tragic events, police urge citizens to remain vigilant and assist with any information that might help resolve these cases.