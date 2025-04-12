Latest News Editor's Choice


Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Police in Gwanda Rural have successfully foiled a daring, movie-style gold ore theft operation, arresting six suspects and impounding equipment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. The heist was thwarted under the cover of night last Wednesday, with police and security personnel from Vubachikwe Gold Mine teaming up to apprehend the criminals.

The well-coordinated theft attempt involved three 30-tonne trucks, two Honda Fit lookout vehicles, and a TLB machine used to haul stolen gold ore. The thieves, who had been planning the theft for some time, were caught in the act at Vubachikwe Mine's Magano shaft at around 9pm. The suspects, former Vubachikwe Mine employee Gift Phiri (49), Shelton Mguni (33), Derick Ndlovu (36), Tawedzerwa Chadya (20), Persuade Chikunguru (25), and Bekezela Sibanda (44), were arrested with one truckload of stolen ore.

Mr. Max Ruza, head of security at Vubachikwe Mine, described the night-time operation as intense, saying, "The suspects in the Honda Fit lookout vehicle managed to escape, leaving their vehicle behind, which was later impounded by police. Another truck tried to retreat, possibly sensing that trouble was brewing for their accomplices."

The raid, however, was not without drama. As the truck drivers attempted a daring escape, it was the bravery of the Gwanda Rural police that prevented them from fleeing. Warning shots were fired, compelling the suspects to surrender and abandon their escape attempt.

Mr. Ruza added, "The police were in harm's way during the operation. Given the sophistication of the equipment involved in the theft, these criminals will go to great lengths to avoid capture, as they know the vehicles would be impounded. The police have done a remarkable job, but they remain stretched due to their other national duties."

The operation sheds light on a worrying trend in the illegal mining industry, with an escalation in high-scale thefts from commercial mining operations. Vubachikwe Mine officials are concerned about the involvement of higher-ups in society who may be orchestrating these thefts, providing the criminals with the necessary equipment.

Robert Mukondiwa, spokesperson for Vubachikwe Mine, raised concerns over the possibility of a well-organized syndicate behind the thefts. "We have received information suggesting that those at the top levels of society are behind the thefts, using poor employees as scapegoats. The investigation is ongoing, and names have been given. The network behind this scheme will be exposed soon," he said.

Some of the impounded trucks are registered to Mduduzi Nyamambi, a Gwanda local, and have been handed over to the police. The stolen gold ore has been sent for assaying at a private laboratory to determine its value, which will play a key role in the legal proceedings.

"We are closely monitoring the judicial process and expect all those charged to be held accountable for their actions," said Mukondiwa. "The audacity of this theft is alarming. It shows just how brazen these syndicates have become, and the names behind this rot will eventually be exposed. This is sabotage and economic treason, and it is a disgrace to the nation."

The police raid comes just weeks after a similar operation targeting illegal small-scale miners at Vubachikwe Mine, which resulted in the seizure of a compressor belonging to Ndabezinhle "Ndatshie", a key figure suspected of facilitating illegal mining activities.

Mukondiwa expressed satisfaction with the police's crackdown on illegal mining, saying, "The police have shown their commitment to tackling this issue. With these vital equipment seizures, we hope to see more of these illegal activities shut down, which is great news for legitimate mining operations."

As the court case unfolds, the focus will shift to Gwanda to see whether this latest, bold attempt at illegal gold ore theft will be the turning point in curbing such high-stakes crimes in Zimbabwe's mining sector. The authorities are determined to break the back of these theft syndicates before they can do further damage to the economy and the mining industry.

Source - The Sunday News
