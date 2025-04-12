ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has urged the hospitality industry to reconsider its pricing structure, as exhibitors and visitors have raised concerns over high accommodation rates during the annual trade event.This issue was highlighted during a stakeholder engagement meeting held on Thursday at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo, ahead of the 65th edition of the ZITF, which will run from 21 to 26 April 2025 under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape." The event will also mark the Blue Sapphire anniversary of ZITF, celebrating decades of promoting innovation and regional business growth.The hospitality sector's pricing practices have come under scrutiny due to the rising accommodation costs during the trade fair period. Dr Nicholas Ndebele, CEO of ZITF, shared that the issue of exorbitant accommodation rates has been consistently raised by both exhibitors and visitors, highlighting the need for moderation in order to maintain the success and accessibility of the event."As demand outstrips supply, the rates inevitably go up, but we cannot let this discourage people from attending the ZITF," Dr Ndebele said. "We must not forget that the largest cost for exhibitors is not the exhibition stand but the logistics, with accommodation being one of the biggest cost drivers."Dr Ndebele emphasized that the hospitality industry should not take advantage of the increased demand during the event, as it could have long-term negative effects on ZITF's attendance. He also noted a decline in Government department participation in recent years, which may further affect the number of visitors, thereby reducing the potential revenue for the hospitality sector."The fewer people come to ZITF, the less revenue there is for everyone involved," Dr Ndebele warned. "We need to strike a balance in pricing so that we do not discourage participation."However, Mrs Beauty Bhulu, a representative from the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, defended the pricing model, explaining that accommodation providers rely on the revenue generated from ZITF to cover their annual operational costs."There are mandatory payments we have to make, including licenses, and ZITF provides us with 70 percent of our annual budget," she said. "If we don't make enough during the fair, we are left with nothing to cover these costs."Mrs Bhulu also raised concerns about the mismanagement of accommodation funds, urging that payments should be handled through official procurement channels instead of individuals receiving funds to book accommodation on behalf of organizations and Government departments."Some people take the money meant for accommodation and pocket it, leading to payment delays," Mrs Bhulu explained. "We need to have a policy where payments are made upfront before the event."In response to the issue, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) representative at the meeting noted that the Government has issued a circular outlining the official accommodation rates for ZITF participants, which unfortunately fall short of what the hospitality industry is charging."We understand the industry's need to make business, but we also need to find a middle ground to accommodate the reality on the ground," the ZTA representative said. "We encourage anyone with private accommodation to approach the ZTA to ensure their properties are checked and issued with a temporary operating license for the event."Additionally, Mrs Bhulu called for better road infrastructure in Bulawayo to facilitate easy access to accommodation, especially in areas outside the city center. She suggested that private houses could be used to accommodate visitors if hotels and lodges are fully booked.With just over a month until the 65th edition of the ZITF, the ZITF company continues to engage with stakeholders to improve standards and enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors. The event is expected to attract thousands of business leaders, investors, and visitors, providing a critical platform for trade, networking, and showcasing innovation.ZITF 2025 will extend its duration from five to six days to create more opportunities for interaction and business development, further cementing its reputation as Zimbabwe's premier trade showcase.