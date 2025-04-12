Latest News Editor's Choice


Nust embarks on high impact projects

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) has announced plans to launch three major high-impact projects as part of its strategy to achieve self-sustainability, fully utilize human resources, and create significant revenue streams for the institution.

The projects include blueberry farming for export, cannabis cultivation and oil extraction, and the production of tomato powder. These ventures are designed not only to boost the university's financial standing but also to create hundreds of jobs and contribute to the country's economy.

The university's blueberry farming project will involve the establishment of a 20-hectare greenhouse-based operation, with an estimated cost of US$1.1 million. Profits from the venture are expected to exceed US$7.5 million annually, with over 120 jobs anticipated to be created.

"Nust has identified and reserved land for the project, and due diligence on the necessary equipment has been completed," said Nust Vice Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo. "We expect a yield of five kilograms per plant and the project will play a key role in generating critical revenue, which will contribute to the completion of major infrastructure, such as our long-awaited library."

Professor Dlodlo added that additional funding of US$1.5 million would be needed in the future to fully optimize the 20 hectares allocated for the blueberry farm.

In a groundbreaking move, Nust will venture into cannabis cultivation and oil extraction. The university will set up a two-hectare greenhouse facility for this purpose, marking Nust as the second major entity in the country to delve into commercial cannabis farming, after Thathokuhle Farm in Bulawayo.

Since the Government's legalisation of cannabis cultivation for medicinal and industrial purposes in 2018, cannabis farming has become a viable industry. Nust's cannabis project is estimated to require US$350,000 in initial investment, which will cover both capital expenditure and necessary licensing fees.

"The cannabis cultivation and oil extraction project is projected to generate more than US$6 million annually in export revenue," said Prof Dlodlo. "In addition, we anticipate creating 100 seasonal jobs and 25 permanent positions."

A cannabis research facility will be integrated into the project to support scientific studies, further reinforcing Nust's commitment to research and innovation.

Another key initiative at Nust is the production of tomato powder, a student-driven project that will be implemented in Bulawayo Province by the end of this month. The university has already secured clients for the product, and due diligence on equipment for the project has been completed. The National Venture Capital Company of Zimbabwe is partnering with Nust to ensure the success of the venture.

Prof Dlodlo emphasized that the tomato powder project is part of Nust's broader push to develop projects that are student-centered, aligning academic learning with practical, market-driven solutions.

Since its inception in 1991, Nust has steadily evolved, particularly in its focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines. Today, the university offers nine faculties, with seven dedicated to STEM, and an enrollment of 11,500 students, including a diverse gender representation, with 43 percent female and 57 percent male students.

"Nust has undergone significant transformation in both academic and infrastructural development, particularly in recent years," said Prof Dlodlo. "We owe much of this progress to the guidance and support from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science, Innovation and Technology Development."

Collectively, the three high-impact projects are expected to create more than 250 jobs, further cementing Nust's role as a key player in economic development. The university is also positioning itself to become a major revenue-generating institution, with over US$13.5 million projected annually from these initiatives alone.

The government's decision to legalize cannabis cultivation has opened new economic possibilities, and Nust's involvement in both the cannabis and blueberry farming sectors is seen as a significant step toward economic diversification and self-sufficiency.

As the university continues to grow and expand, Nust remains committed to advancing the national agenda for industrial and socio-economic transformation, with a strong emphasis on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and practical solutions to societal challenges.

Source - The Sunday News
