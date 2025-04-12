Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A fake national identity document scam operating from within the Civil Registry Department's Tredgold Building in Bulawayo has been uncovered, implicating an employee of a private company contracted by the government.

The fraud, which could have far-reaching implications for national security, involves Brian, an employee of Dokma Private Limited, a firm contracted by the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property to digitise operations under the Deeds, Lands and Administration Systems programme.

Both the Civil Registry Department and the Department of Deeds fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Sources say the scam came to light when an alert Civil Registry official noticed inconsistencies in the identity document presented by a woman, Ms Buhle Sibanda, who visited the Tredgold offices to obtain a plastic national identity card.

While her paper ID appeared genuine at first glance, the photograph raised red flags - it matched her exact appearance and attire on the day of the visit, despite her claim that the copy had been issued in 2019.

Further suspicions were raised when her stated home chief was listed as Chief Tshabanda from Tsholotsho - a chiefdom that does not exist.

Upon questioning, Ms Sibanda admitted that the photograph had been taken earlier that day, just outside the building, and that Brian had facilitated the process for a US$30 fee. Officially, replacing a lost or stolen ID costs US$10, with requirements including an original birth certificate and a photocopy of the previous ID.

"This is a serious crime," a source close to the investigation said. "One can't even dare to imagine how many people may be in possession of fake IDs, potentially using them to open bank accounts, access loans, or commit other crimes. We can't rule out the possibility that even foreign nationals may be obtaining these documents."

The same source revealed that the incident came to light only because Ms Sibanda wanted a plastic ID to apply for a passport, otherwise the forged document might have gone undetected.

"This shows how easily such documents can be used for nefarious purposes, without ever raising alarms," the source added.

During interrogation by officials from both departments, Brian reportedly admitted to producing the fake ID but refused to disclose his collaborators. This has stoked fears that the scam may have been running for a long time and could involve insiders from within the Civil Registry itself.

In a phone interview, Southern Region Registrar for the Department of Deeds, Mr Thulani Sibanda, confirmed the case.

"I received a call from the Civil Registry while I was on my way to Harare," he said. "When I returned, we followed up on the matter and Brian admitted to the offence but refused to name others involved. Unfortunately, he is not our direct employee, so there is little we can do unless the Civil Registry lays a formal complaint or opens a police case."

As of Tuesday, the Civil Registry Department had not taken further action, raising suspicions of a possible internal cover-up or collusion. Attempts to get a comment from Matabeleland North Civil Registry Registrar, Mr Innocent Dumani, were unsuccessful, despite him reading WhatsApp queries sent by this publication.

The exposed case has left many questioning the security of Zimbabwe's identity document system, with calls growing louder for a comprehensive audit and investigation into both private contractors and government departments involved in document processing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Fake, #Tredgold

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views