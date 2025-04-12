Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

News / National

by Staff reporter

A fake national identity document scam operating from within the Civil Registry Department's Tredgold Building in Bulawayo has been uncovered, implicating an employee of a private company contracted by the government.The fraud, which could have far-reaching implications for national security, involves Brian, an employee of Dokma Private Limited, a firm contracted by the Department of Deeds, Companies and Intellectual Property to digitise operations under the Deeds, Lands and Administration Systems programme.Both the Civil Registry Department and the Department of Deeds fall under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.Sources say the scam came to light when an alert Civil Registry official noticed inconsistencies in the identity document presented by a woman, Ms Buhle Sibanda, who visited the Tredgold offices to obtain a plastic national identity card.While her paper ID appeared genuine at first glance, the photograph raised red flags - it matched her exact appearance and attire on the day of the visit, despite her claim that the copy had been issued in 2019.Further suspicions were raised when her stated home chief was listed as Chief Tshabanda from Tsholotsho - a chiefdom that does not exist.Upon questioning, Ms Sibanda admitted that the photograph had been taken earlier that day, just outside the building, and that Brian had facilitated the process for a US$30 fee. Officially, replacing a lost or stolen ID costs US$10, with requirements including an original birth certificate and a photocopy of the previous ID."This is a serious crime," a source close to the investigation said. "One can't even dare to imagine how many people may be in possession of fake IDs, potentially using them to open bank accounts, access loans, or commit other crimes. We can't rule out the possibility that even foreign nationals may be obtaining these documents."The same source revealed that the incident came to light only because Ms Sibanda wanted a plastic ID to apply for a passport, otherwise the forged document might have gone undetected."This shows how easily such documents can be used for nefarious purposes, without ever raising alarms," the source added.During interrogation by officials from both departments, Brian reportedly admitted to producing the fake ID but refused to disclose his collaborators. This has stoked fears that the scam may have been running for a long time and could involve insiders from within the Civil Registry itself.In a phone interview, Southern Region Registrar for the Department of Deeds, Mr Thulani Sibanda, confirmed the case."I received a call from the Civil Registry while I was on my way to Harare," he said. "When I returned, we followed up on the matter and Brian admitted to the offence but refused to name others involved. Unfortunately, he is not our direct employee, so there is little we can do unless the Civil Registry lays a formal complaint or opens a police case."As of Tuesday, the Civil Registry Department had not taken further action, raising suspicions of a possible internal cover-up or collusion. Attempts to get a comment from Matabeleland North Civil Registry Registrar, Mr Innocent Dumani, were unsuccessful, despite him reading WhatsApp queries sent by this publication.The exposed case has left many questioning the security of Zimbabwe's identity document system, with calls growing louder for a comprehensive audit and investigation into both private contractors and government departments involved in document processing.The Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to issue a formal statement on the matter.