Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A landmark study by leading psychiatrist Dr Loveness Ndebele of Ingutsheni Central Hospital has exposed an escalating drug and substance abuse crisis in Bulawayo and surrounding provinces, revealing shocking statistics, deep gender disparities, and unexpected religious trends - with devastating consequences for brain health and mental well-being.

Presenting the research during a mental health awareness campaign at a local church, Dr Ndebele revealed that one in three men and one in five women in the region are actively abusing drugs or harmful substances. The findings paint a disturbing picture of a growing crisis that cuts across age, gender, profession, and religion.

"This is a societal emergency," said Dr Ndebele. "No one is spared. Substance abuse transcends gender, age and even religious boundaries. Unfortunately, most people believe that as long as they avoid hard drugs, they are not at risk - but that is a dangerous misconception."
Religion No Barrier to Abuse

Dr Ndebele's study, which surveyed 1,000 youths, found that 63.5 percent of the respondents identified as Christians from mainstream denominations such as Baptist, Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA), and Roman Catholic churches. Surprisingly, only one participant was from the Apostolic sect - a group traditionally associated with strict abstinence from intoxicants.

"This goes against the common perception that religious affiliation offers insulation from substance abuse. Even among devout communities, we are seeing worrying trends," she said.
Energy Drink Abuse on the Rise

Among the emerging concerns is the rising misuse of high-caffeine energy drinks, particularly among students cramming for exams and long-distance drivers.

"Caffeine abuse distorts sleep cycles, reduces total sleep time and impairs cognitive performance," warned Dr Ndebele. "When the brain doesn't rest, memory fades, concentration dips and emotions spiral. These products may seem harmless, but their long-term effects are severe."
Alcohol: The Silent Culprit

Dr Ndebele emphasized that alcohol, often downplayed, poses neurological risks just as serious as those of illegal drugs.

"Alcohol suppresses activity in the hippocampus - the brain's memory centre - causing short-term memory loss and irreversible cognitive decline over time," she explained. "Whether it's caffeine, alcohol, or illicit drugs, any substance that alters brain chemistry damages decision-making, memory and overall mental health."

She also linked substance abuse to sexual dysfunction, anxiety, depression, and psychosis, warning that the crisis extends beyond youth to include professionals, entrepreneurs, and even religious leaders.

At the frontline of the crisis is Ingutsheni Central Hospital, Zimbabwe's largest mental health facility. Its CEO, Dr Nemache Mawere, said the hospital is increasingly overwhelmed by cases related to substance abuse.

"Substance-related disorders account for 70 to 80 percent of male admissions in Khumalo Ward. For females, it's about 50 percent," he said.

He highlighted alcohol and cannabis as the most problematic substances, cautioning that society continues to underestimate the dangers of alcohol.

"Our biggest problem is that people don't realise alcohol is a drug. Ethanol is as destructive as any banned substance," said Dr Mawere.
Emerging Threats

Other disturbing trends include the rise in crystal meth use, misuse of codeine-based cough syrups like Broncleer, and cases of intravenous drug use, which could signal a brewing public health disaster.

"We've had a few patients come in with needle stick marks - signs of intravenous drug use. It's not yet widespread in hospitals, but if we don't act now, it could explode," Dr Mawere warned.

Zimbabwe is increasingly battling drug-related mental health disorders, prompting calls for a coordinated national response. The Government has intensified its crackdown on drug dealers, arresting thousands countrywide, and has approved the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill.

Once enacted, the legislation will establish a specialised Drug and Substance Elimination Agency to enforce laws, coordinate support services, and tackle trafficking and abuse.

Mental health experts are urging that any strategy include education, community outreach, stronger enforcement, and accessible rehabilitation programmes.

"This is not a problem that can be solved by arrests alone," said Dr Ndebele. "It requires collective national will - from homes, schools, churches and government - to rescue our people from this slow and silent destruction."

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Drugs, #Bulawayo, #Abuse

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

21 mins ago | 6 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

54 mins ago | 54 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

5 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 552 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 803 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 339 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 555 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 825 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

21 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 739 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 485 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 992 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 399 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

24 hrs ago | 163 Views