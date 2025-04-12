Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

News / National

by Staff reporter

A landmark study by leading psychiatrist Dr Loveness Ndebele of Ingutsheni Central Hospital has exposed an escalating drug and substance abuse crisis in Bulawayo and surrounding provinces, revealing shocking statistics, deep gender disparities, and unexpected religious trends - with devastating consequences for brain health and mental well-being.Presenting the research during a mental health awareness campaign at a local church, Dr Ndebele revealed that one in three men and one in five women in the region are actively abusing drugs or harmful substances. The findings paint a disturbing picture of a growing crisis that cuts across age, gender, profession, and religion."This is a societal emergency," said Dr Ndebele. "No one is spared. Substance abuse transcends gender, age and even religious boundaries. Unfortunately, most people believe that as long as they avoid hard drugs, they are not at risk - but that is a dangerous misconception."Religion No Barrier to AbuseDr Ndebele's study, which surveyed 1,000 youths, found that 63.5 percent of the respondents identified as Christians from mainstream denominations such as Baptist, Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA), and Roman Catholic churches. Surprisingly, only one participant was from the Apostolic sect - a group traditionally associated with strict abstinence from intoxicants."This goes against the common perception that religious affiliation offers insulation from substance abuse. Even among devout communities, we are seeing worrying trends," she said.Energy Drink Abuse on the RiseAmong the emerging concerns is the rising misuse of high-caffeine energy drinks, particularly among students cramming for exams and long-distance drivers."Caffeine abuse distorts sleep cycles, reduces total sleep time and impairs cognitive performance," warned Dr Ndebele. "When the brain doesn't rest, memory fades, concentration dips and emotions spiral. These products may seem harmless, but their long-term effects are severe."Alcohol: The Silent CulpritDr Ndebele emphasized that alcohol, often downplayed, poses neurological risks just as serious as those of illegal drugs."Alcohol suppresses activity in the hippocampus - the brain's memory centre - causing short-term memory loss and irreversible cognitive decline over time," she explained. "Whether it's caffeine, alcohol, or illicit drugs, any substance that alters brain chemistry damages decision-making, memory and overall mental health."She also linked substance abuse to sexual dysfunction, anxiety, depression, and psychosis, warning that the crisis extends beyond youth to include professionals, entrepreneurs, and even religious leaders.At the frontline of the crisis is Ingutsheni Central Hospital, Zimbabwe's largest mental health facility. Its CEO, Dr Nemache Mawere, said the hospital is increasingly overwhelmed by cases related to substance abuse."Substance-related disorders account for 70 to 80 percent of male admissions in Khumalo Ward. For females, it's about 50 percent," he said.He highlighted alcohol and cannabis as the most problematic substances, cautioning that society continues to underestimate the dangers of alcohol."Our biggest problem is that people don't realise alcohol is a drug. Ethanol is as destructive as any banned substance," said Dr Mawere.Emerging ThreatsOther disturbing trends include the rise in crystal meth use, misuse of codeine-based cough syrups like Broncleer, and cases of intravenous drug use, which could signal a brewing public health disaster."We've had a few patients come in with needle stick marks - signs of intravenous drug use. It's not yet widespread in hospitals, but if we don't act now, it could explode," Dr Mawere warned.Zimbabwe is increasingly battling drug-related mental health disorders, prompting calls for a coordinated national response. The Government has intensified its crackdown on drug dealers, arresting thousands countrywide, and has approved the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill.Once enacted, the legislation will establish a specialised Drug and Substance Elimination Agency to enforce laws, coordinate support services, and tackle trafficking and abuse.Mental health experts are urging that any strategy include education, community outreach, stronger enforcement, and accessible rehabilitation programmes."This is not a problem that can be solved by arrests alone," said Dr Ndebele. "It requires collective national will - from homes, schools, churches and government - to rescue our people from this slow and silent destruction."