Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is poised for a major boost to its national food security, with nearly two million tonnes of maize expected to be harvested this season, preliminary data from the ongoing Second Round Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment (CLAFA 2) has revealed.The anticipated haul surpasses the country's annual maize requirement of 1.8 million tonnes for human consumption, signaling a strong recovery for the agricultural sector after last season's devastating El Niño-induced drought.Speaking on the sidelines of the assessment exercise, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, confirmed the positive outlook."We have had a very, very good season, which we think will give us more than what we require," he said. "This is a huge leap from the previous drought disaster season. We are now in a much more comfortable position in terms of food security."The CLAFA 2 exercise, currently in its final stages, is being conducted by agricultural business advisers (formerly Agritex officers) across all 1,600 wards nationwide. They are collecting vital data on crop conditions, livestock health, and fisheries activity to inform planning and policy decisions.Although the 2023/2024 summer cropping season began with a prolonged five-week dry spell, consistent rainfall from December to early March revitalised crops across most provinces. The southern regions, including Matabeleland and Masvingo, saw significant improvements, with dams now filled to capacity."Rainfall in the southern parts was especially good, resulting in full dams and enhanced water availability," Prof Jiri said. "Only parts of Mashonaland Central received below-average rainfall."A preliminary assessment using the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) – a satellite-based tool used to gauge crop biomass and health – also confirmed strong harvest potential."When we go into farming areas, we see more maize, traditional grains, and overall healthier crops," he added.Provincial directors from the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (Ardas) have echoed the national outlook.In Mashonaland Central, Ardas director Mrs Phillipa Rwambiwa said: "The majority of our crops, about 75 percent, are in good condition, and harvesting is already underway."Mashonaland West Ardas director Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi reported that the province was experiencing a successful harvest, especially from the-PFumvudza/Intwasa and irrigated farming schemes.In Matabeleland North, director Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu noted a mixed season: "The early maize crop is in good condition, although the late crop suffered due to an abrupt end to the rains. However, late-planted sorghum and pearl millet have progressed fairly well."Mashonaland East acting Ardas director Mr Caristo Nobert Masiwa confirmed the province had "a good season overall" despite an initially erratic start to the rains. Data collection in the province is now complete and report writing is underway.Data from Ardas also shows that maize planted areas have increased compared to last year, with many crops now reaching full maturity. This points to improved farmer confidence and successful adaptation to weather patterns.Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said, "The situation is looking good. We are optimistic about this season's yields."Zimbabwe National Farmers Union president Ms Monica Chinamasa echoed this sentiment: "Despite a dry start, the season turned around significantly. We're now looking forward to great results."The final CLAFA 2 report is expected in the coming weeks and will provide more detailed data to guide government planning, food reserve management, and agricultural policy direction for the 2024/2025 season.