Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is poised for a major boost to its national food security, with nearly two million tonnes of maize expected to be harvested this season, preliminary data from the ongoing Second Round Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment (CLAFA 2) has revealed.

The anticipated haul surpasses the country's annual maize requirement of 1.8 million tonnes for human consumption, signaling a strong recovery for the agricultural sector after last season's devastating El Niño-induced drought.

Speaking on the sidelines of the assessment exercise, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, confirmed the positive outlook.

"We have had a very, very good season, which we think will give us more than what we require," he said. "This is a huge leap from the previous drought disaster season. We are now in a much more comfortable position in terms of food security."

The CLAFA 2 exercise, currently in its final stages, is being conducted by agricultural business advisers (formerly Agritex officers) across all 1,600 wards nationwide. They are collecting vital data on crop conditions, livestock health, and fisheries activity to inform planning and policy decisions.

Although the 2023/2024 summer cropping season began with a prolonged five-week dry spell, consistent rainfall from December to early March revitalised crops across most provinces. The southern regions, including Matabeleland and Masvingo, saw significant improvements, with dams now filled to capacity.

"Rainfall in the southern parts was especially good, resulting in full dams and enhanced water availability," Prof Jiri said. "Only parts of Mashonaland Central received below-average rainfall."

A preliminary assessment using the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) – a satellite-based tool used to gauge crop biomass and health – also confirmed strong harvest potential.

"When we go into farming areas, we see more maize, traditional grains, and overall healthier crops," he added.

Provincial directors from the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (Ardas) have echoed the national outlook.

In Mashonaland Central, Ardas director Mrs Phillipa Rwambiwa said: "The majority of our crops, about 75 percent, are in good condition, and harvesting is already underway."

Mashonaland West Ardas director Mrs Medlinah Magwenzi reported that the province was experiencing a successful harvest, especially from the-PFumvudza/Intwasa and irrigated farming schemes.

In Matabeleland North, director Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu noted a mixed season: "The early maize crop is in good condition, although the late crop suffered due to an abrupt end to the rains. However, late-planted sorghum and pearl millet have progressed fairly well."

Mashonaland East acting Ardas director Mr Caristo Nobert Masiwa confirmed the province had "a good season overall" despite an initially erratic start to the rains. Data collection in the province is now complete and report writing is underway.

Data from Ardas also shows that maize planted areas have increased compared to last year, with many crops now reaching full maturity. This points to improved farmer confidence and successful adaptation to weather patterns.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said, "The situation is looking good. We are optimistic about this season's yields."

Zimbabwe National Farmers Union president Ms Monica Chinamasa echoed this sentiment: "Despite a dry start, the season turned around significantly. We're now looking forward to great results."

The final CLAFA 2 report is expected in the coming weeks and will provide more detailed data to guide government planning, food reserve management, and agricultural policy direction for the 2024/2025 season.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Maize, #Harvest, #Bumper

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views