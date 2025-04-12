Latest News Editor's Choice


Brave security guards foil armed robbery

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Two Real Star Security guards have been hailed as heroes after they bravely thwarted an armed robbery at a Petrotrade Service Station in Mabvuku early Thursday morning.

Bhekimpilo Sibanda and Isaac Nhamo were honoured for their courageous act at a ceremony in Harare on Friday, where they each received grocery hampers and a combined US$2,000 cash reward from their employer.

Despite being heavily outnumbered and outgunned, the pair stood their ground when eight armed robbers attempted to raid the service station, located on the southern fringes of the densely populated suburb.

According to Real Star Security's assistant operations manager, Mr Oskah Mugomeri, the robbers gained entry by cutting a section of the diamond mesh fence on the southern boundary of the premises.

Sibanda, who was armed with a .303 rifle, immediately confronted the intruders and fired a warning shot that struck one of the suspects, forcing the group to retreat.

"Despite being outnumbered, Sibanda's swift reaction and marksmanship helped repel the attackers," said Mugomeri. "While Nhamo alerted our head office for backup, the suspects returned fire before fleeing toward Mutare Road."

Although several shots were fired, no spent cartridges were recovered at the scene, leading investigators to believe the robbers were using revolvers. A manhunt by Real Star's reaction team and CID Homicide detectives was launched, but the suspects remain at large.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident and said investigations were ongoing.

Mugomeri praised the guards' courage, noting that their actions averted potentially massive losses at the service station.

"We are extremely proud of Sibanda and Nhamo. Their vigilance, quick thinking and bravery played a vital role in preventing what could have been a very serious crime," he said.

The attempted robbery follows hot on the heels of a major heist at Meru Service Station in Kuwadzana, where four suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of US$127,000.

Fuel service stations have increasingly become targets for armed gangs, as most transactions are conducted in hard currency, making them attractive to criminals.

Security companies have since been urged to enhance their response mechanisms and improve surveillance to counter the rising threats.

Source - The Sunday Mail
