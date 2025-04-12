Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has secured a landmark victory in the Glen View South by-election, seizing a parliamentary seat traditionally held by the opposition for the first time in 25 years. Tsitsi Tranquility Tawomhera, the ruling party's candidate, has been declared the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect, having garnered 3,404 votes, according to the official results announced by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) constituency elections officer Killian Gambe.

Tawomhera defeated four other candidates, including three independents - Toenderai Chakaredza (993 votes), George Makwangwaidze (681 votes), Tungamirai Madzokere (234 votes) - and Perpetua Mukanda from the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), who managed only 77 votes. 44 ballots were rejected during the voting process.

The low turnout in the by-election has raised concerns about voter apathy, with only 17.2% of the 31,519 registered voters in Glen View South casting their ballots. The seat became vacant after the passing of Grandmore Hakata, the previous MP.

While the victory was celebrated by Zanu-PF, it was also a point of reflection for political analysts and observers who have highlighted the weaknesses within the opposition camp. Journalist and political analyst, Hopewell Chino'ono, attributed the outcome to the opposition's inability to unite around a cohesive vision, arguing that the political scene was now being dominated by a ruling party that capitalized on division among opposition forces.

"Today, Glen View is in the hands of Zanu-PF for the first time in 25 years-not because Zanu-PF has done anything fantastic, but because it faces an opposition built around a popular personality, not ideas or a cause," Chino'ono remarked. He further expressed that the current state of the opposition was predictable, warning as early as 2022 that Zanu-PF would take advantage of a fractured opposition with no clear constitutional or strategic direction.

Chino'ono raised concerns about the current opposition leadership, emphasizing that politics centered on personalities rather than ideas would ultimately strengthen the ruling party. "Zanu-PF will be in power with a huge majority post-2028 if things remain the way they are. Reality does not hero-worship personalities-it favors common sense," he added.

The journalist and political commentator also criticized the opposition's inability to address critical national issues such as corruption and draconian laws, suggesting that this failure has only emboldened the ruling party. "The opposition's emphasis on personalities rather than ideas and causes is a recurring issue that has weakened the opposition and strengthened the regime," Chino'ono said.

In his commentary, Chino'ono argued that the opposition's leaders were more concerned with their own popularity than building the structures necessary for a sustainable political challenge. He noted that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had lasted as long as it did under the leadership of Morgan Tsvangirai because of his understanding of the importance of strong, independent leadership at all levels.

"What you saw in Glen View is the beginning of the total end of the 1999 project," Chino'ono concluded, referring to the formation of the MDC and its historical role as a counterbalance to Zanu-PF.

The results in Glen View South now cast a shadow over the future of opposition politics in Zimbabwe, with some analysts predicting that the 2028 elections could see Zanu-PF further cement its control of parliament, unless a significant shift occurs within the opposition camp. As Zimbabwe's political landscape continues to evolve, the question remains whether the opposition can rebuild and present a united front that can challenge the strength of the ruling party.

With Zanu-PF now in control of Glen View South, attention turns to the upcoming elections, where the party's grip on power appears to be stronger than ever. The victory is seen by many as a reflection of the broader political dynamics at play in Zimbabwe, where the opposition's internal divisions have provided Zanu-PF with the opportunity to expand its influence.

Source - NewZimbabwe

