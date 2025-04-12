Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 76-year-old man yesterday appeared before a Marondera magistrate facing accusations of kidnapping his biological daughter over religious differences.Godfrey Dzumbunu of Chitungwiza who is also a member of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) appeared before magistrate Ashton Dube alongside his daughters Liviah Dzumbunu (52) and her young sister Ottilia Fore who is the complainant.Dzumbunu and his daughter will return to court on Monday for bail hearing.