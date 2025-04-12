Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga had a dramatic and tense exchange with Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen "Mudha" Ncube last week, warning the Mnangagwa loyalist to stop targeting him amid a widening rift over controversial Zanu-PF plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's stay in power beyond 2028.

The confrontation, witnessed by senior government officials and party leaders, occurred on Wednesday at Mutapa Community Hall in Gweru, where Chiwenga was officiating the handover of the Independence Day flame to Midlands Province.

Sources at the event described a visibly irate Chiwenga who, while greeting ministers and senior Zanu-PF officials, paused upon reaching Ncube and told him sternly:

"You are hunting for me. What will happen when the hunter becomes the hunted?"

Witnesses say the former State Security minister appeared shocked and responded only with a forced grin, leaving many stunned by the VP's bluntness.

"The situation was very tense," said a senior Midlands Zanu-PF official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "Everyone could feel something was brewing beneath the surface."

Ncube and other vocal backers of the so-called "2030 Agenda" - a push to have Mnangagwa stay in power beyond the constitutional limit - did not wear their usual regalia or chant slogans in support of the extension, a notable departure from recent party gatherings.

The incident signals growing cracks within Zanu-PF as the battle to succeed Mnangagwa heats up. Party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa recently confirmed to UK-based investigative outlet DugUp that Mnangagwa is not keen on Chiwenga succeeding him, adding that the campaign to extend the president's term is aimed at blocking the VP's path to power.

"That guy wanted to be anointed... How do you do that? You're squaring a circle!" said Mutsvangwa. "The president is saying no, we must go for elections. That's normal for a democratic party."

Behind the scenes, Mnangagwa's loyalists are said to be moving to weaken Chiwenga's influence within the security establishment. Last month, the president abruptly retired Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe, a key Chiwenga ally, and reassigned him to head the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture.

Analysts believe the move was strategic - aimed at diluting Chiwenga's power base ahead of a potential leadership challenge.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa allies are reportedly pushing to replace Chiwenga with businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who recently received endorsement from Zanu-PF Harare Province for elevation to the party's Central Committee.

"Mnangagwa is under pressure from certain party elements to fire Chiwenga," said a senior party insider. "They fear he might come after them for corruption if he becomes president."

Chiwenga has, in recent months, stepped up public condemnation of corruption, often warning that graft by politically connected elites poses a national security threat. Notably, the VP has avoided participating in the 2030 slogan chants during public events - an omission seen by many as a deliberate political signal.

War veterans such as Blessed Geza have also ramped up pressure on Mnangagwa, openly calling for his removal and warning that impeachment processes could be launched.

Chiwenga played a pivotal role in Mnangagwa's rise to power, leading the military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe in 2017. But with loyalty within Zanu-PF increasingly fragmented, the once solid alliance between the president and his deputy appears to be unraveling.

As the battle for Zimbabwe's future leadership intensifies, insiders warn that the fallout could reshape the political landscape - with far-reaching implications for the ruling party and the country.

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

The reality of '9 wasted years' - A decade WMC failed to capture Zuma

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

1 hr ago | 70 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

16 hrs ago | 553 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

17 hrs ago | 809 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 340 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 407 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 559 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

18 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

19 hrs ago | 826 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

21 hrs ago | 567 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

21 hrs ago | 987 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

23 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 741 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 488 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

24 hrs ago | 400 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

12 Apr 2025 at 14:56hrs | 164 Views