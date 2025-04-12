Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's foreign currency reserves surge as ZiG gains stability

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's efforts to stabilise its local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), have begun yielding tangible results, with the country's foreign currency reserves exceeding US$600 million, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced.

In its latest monetary report, the RBZ revealed that by the end of March 2025, Zimbabwe's foreign reserves had more than doubled from around US$270 million in April 2024, when the ZiG was launched as a structured currency to replace the Zimbabwe dollar.

The surge in reserves is being widely hailed as a critical step toward restoring confidence in the local currency and bringing price stability to the economy.

According to the central bank, the current reserve levels are sufficient to fully cover all ZiG bank deposits, ensuring that the currency is backed by tangible foreign assets. This development, the RBZ noted, helps insulate the ZiG from speculative pressures and global market volatility.

Financial experts and industry leaders have commended the central bank's approach.

Zachary Tambudzai, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Commerce at Bindura University of Science Education, described the reserve growth as a "huge milestone."

"It reflects how the central bank is walking the talk by accumulating more reserves to anchor the local currency," Tambudzai said.

"The overall stability we are seeing means monetary authorities are staying the course of prudent systems to secure the ZiG."

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president, Mucha Mukanganwi, echoed similar sentiments, stressing that a stable currency is essential for industrial growth.

"Industry thrives on certainty. A stable currency that gives direction for future planning is critical," Mukanganwi said.

"The current trend shows that the tight monetary policy is working, and while not everyone may be on board, the RBZ is clearly following through step by step."

The central bank also reported a significant drop in exchange rate premiums on the parallel market, which have declined from over 100% in September 2024 to just 20% by March 2025.

The ZiG exchange rate has also remained relatively stable, trading at around 33 to 34 ZiG per US dollar, reflecting improved market confidence and reduced speculation.

RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu, who has championed the structured currency model, has previously stated that reserve-backed monetary policy is key to long-term stability.

With the structured currency increasingly finding its footing, economists believe Zimbabwe may now be entering a phase of greater macroeconomic predictability.

As reserves continue to build and inflation remains under control, the ZiG could emerge as a reliable foundation for the country's broader economic recovery.

The RBZ has pledged to maintain strict monetary controls and continue growing reserves to ensure the longevity and credibility of the local currency in both domestic and international markets.

Source - newsday
More on: #ZiG, #RBZ, #Stability

Comments


Must Read

Cracks down on police corruption nets 9 officers

17 mins ago | 4 Views

EFF calls for review of Orania's status

33 mins ago | 27 Views

Albert Nguluvhe: Loyalty, courage and dedication in the shadows of power

59 mins ago | 38 Views

NRZ supervisor, foreman in court over alleged US$25,000 theft

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

The love of money has destroyed Zimbabwe's churches and turned them into dens of thieves

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Chiwenga warns Mnangagwa ally

4 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Granny kidnaps daughter for exorcism

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF unseats 'dead' opposition after 25 years

4 hrs ago | 293 Views

Blessed Mhlanga sues Justice and Information ministers

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

EU withdraws funding after Zimbabwe signs PVO Bill into law

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Harare's drinking water could be turning into a toxic brew

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Banks smile all the way to the bank, while depositors bear cost of high fees

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

How to start a small tutoring business in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Discord at Scottland

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

More pain awaits Chitembwe at BF

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Peace be unto our motherland, Zimbabwe!

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Brave security guards foil armed robbery

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe maize crop assessment shows bumper harvest

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Farmers to claim offals, hides, heads, and hooves at Zimbabwe abattoirs

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo's alarming drug abuse

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Fake ID scam exposed at Bulawayo's Tredgold building

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Nust embarks on high impact projects

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

ZITF urges hotels, lodges to moderate rates

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Hoarding cash undermines Zimbabwe economy

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gwanda police thwart brazen ore heist

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man stones baby to death during fight with lover

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Public uproar over Zimbabwe MPs' upmarket stands

5 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe-China tobacco expo to be held in third quarter

5 hrs ago | 11 Views

From the classroom to the coaching room: Thato Ncube's inspiring journey to life transformation

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZanuPF's interference in Matabeleland traditional and cultural activities spark vitriol

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

'Stop demonising ZANU-PF faithfuls, we'll expose real criminals,' Musindo

16 hrs ago | 796 Views

Duo bashes neighbour in grudge attack

17 hrs ago | 338 Views

Sick and tired of sweet-talking! Set 109 activists & Blessed Mhlanga free!

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Why is Mnangagwa's regime silent on South Africa's explosive Wicknell revelations?

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa: Request for Title Deed Allocation for My Rural Land

17 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace 'Bombshell' Geza

18 hrs ago | 821 Views

NetOne partners with US satellite giant to launch 5G services

20 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zimbabwe Independence Day trouble-causers warned

20 hrs ago | 782 Views

Former Highlanders FC CEO granted bail over alleged US$5,000 fraud

20 hrs ago | 908 Views

Chivayo gifts top-of-the-range SUVs to Johanne Masowe church leaders

22 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Chamisa blocks Hopewell Chin'ono

22 hrs ago | 737 Views

School stabbing rocks Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 483 Views

Maid cries foul after son's exam fees vanishes

23 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fastjet launches Harare-Lusaka route

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zec ducks Chivayo millions saga

23 hrs ago | 396 Views

MK Party celebrates Jacob Zuma's birthday

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe coach in England to lure UK-born Warriors for national duty

23 hrs ago | 163 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga says 'Shonas are cowards'

23 hrs ago | 1291 Views