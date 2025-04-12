Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe orders immediate eviction of illegal rural land occupiers

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago
The Government has issued a stern warning to all individuals occupying State land illegally, particularly in rural areas, demanding that they vacate such land immediately or face prosecution under the law.

In a strongly worded statement released yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka raised alarm over the increasing number of people unlawfully settling on gazetted land, stressing that such actions are in violation of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act [Chapter 20:28].

"There have been increasing reports of illegal occupation of agricultural land across the country," Dr Masuka said. "Once again, may I remind the public that, in terms of the Gazetted Lands Act, it is a crime to occupy rural State land without authority. No person may hold, use or occupy gazetted land without lawful authority."

The Minister emphasized that only the Minister of Lands has the legal mandate to grant such authority and warned that anyone found in illegal occupation of rural State land will face legal consequences.

"All illegal occupiers of such land should, therefore, immediately vacate rural State land. Failure to vacate such rural State land may result in prosecution in terms of the Gazetted Lands Act," he said.

The Ministry is urging the public to report suspected illegal settlers to the nearest Lands office, police station, or via SMS to 0772 169 957.

At the same time, Dr Masuka called on all holders of offer letters or permits under the A2 resettlement model to visit their nearest Lands offices to ensure the expeditious processing of their title deeds.

"Land is an economic asset for the transformation of our agriculture and, through it, the attainment of Vision 2030. Its orderly allocation, settlement and use are cardinal administrative aspects of the land reform revolution, which must be safeguarded for present and future generations," he added.

The government's crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the chaotic and unlawful allocation of State land, particularly by certain traditional leaders in communal areas. Chiefs and village heads—who act as custodians of communal land—have increasingly been accused of illegally allocating agricultural land without ministerial approval, fueling land disputes, disorganisation, and unregulated settlement patterns.

Authorities fear that such practices not only erode the foundations of the Land Reform Programme but also threaten agricultural productivity, environmental sustainability, and national development goals.

The Ministry has pledged to intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts to restore order and protect the integrity of Zimbabwe's land management framework.

Source - the sunday mail
