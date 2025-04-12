Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex worker steals $900 from artisanal miner after drugging him

by Simbarashe Sithole
5 hrs ago | Views
The love of sex has made a Shamva-based artisanal miner count losses after a sex worker drugged him before losing $900 soon after a short time sex session.

Tinashe Machingafa had no option but to report the sex worker Monalisa Mutize to the police.

Mutize was arrested and dragged to Shamva magistrate court on Friday.

She pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

She will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on April 3, Machingafa hooked Mutize and the two went to a lodge where Mutize i was booked since she is from Mutoko.

They had sex and after sex, Mutize went out of the room and came with an open beer.

She gave the beer to the Machingafa who drank and fell unconscious and woke up the following morning.

He discovered that his $900 had been stolen and he filed a police report.

Source - Byo24Nws

