Bosso edge woeful CAPS United as Green Machine crisis deepens

Highlanders 1 - 0 CAPS UnitedCAPS United's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign took another grim turn at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, where they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a resolute Highlanders side-a result that deepened the sense of unraveling within the Makepekepe camp.Dubbed the Battle of the Cities, the match was anything but a contest. Highlanders were far from their best, but their organisation, hunger, and early clinical edge proved more than enough to dispatch a CAPS United side low on confidence, cohesion, and belief.It marked a third consecutive loss for CAPS, who have now managed just a single point from their last four games. Coach Lloyd Chitembwe, under mounting pressure, conspicuously skipped the post-match press conference, leaving assistant Tonderai Marume to face the media firestorm.The game sprang into life inside two minutes. Bosso forward Reason Sibanda made the most of a beautifully timed through ball from Brighton Ncube, sprinted clear of the CAPS defence, and calmly slotted past Harmony Nare at the near post. The goal stunned the visitors and handed Highlanders a psychological grip they never relinquished.Moments later, Prince Ndlovu squandered a golden chance to double Bosso's lead when he opted for personal glory over a simple square pass to the unmarked Ncube, dragging his shot wide. It was a reprieve for CAPS, but one they never capitalised on.To their credit, Makepekepe began to see more of the ball after the initial storm. Kundai Benyu and Juan Mutudza fought hard in midfield, while veteran Bruce Kangwa, a rare beacon of determination in green, covered immense ground and tried to spark a revival. But possession rarely translated into threat.CAPS created some half chances and came agonisingly close through a goal-line scramble and a thunderous effort that crashed off the crossbar, yet the killer touch remained elusive. Their best moment came when Love Mabiala's second-half header seemed to cross the line-only for the assistant referee to keep his flag down, a decision that left the CAPS players fuming."It's a bitter pill to swallow," admitted Marume. "We were in the game tactically and physically, but these matches are defined by moments, and we switched off at the worst time."The loss underlined a growing pattern for CAPS United: dominating stretches of play without scoring, defensive lapses at key moments, and a growing inability to convert effort into results. They have now scored just three times in five matches-a worrying stat for a side that once dazzled with attacking flair.Highlanders, meanwhile, did just enough to secure the points. With captain Andrew Mbeba absent, Melikhaya Ncube marshalled the defence brilliantly, and debutant goalkeeper Reward Muza delivered a match-defining performance, including a brilliant double save to preserve the lead.Coach Kelvin Kaindu praised his side's discipline and fight."CAPS were desperate and we knew they'd push hard," Kaindu said. "We took our chance early and defended well. It wasn't perfect, but the most important thing is we got the points."The result gives Highlanders back-to-back wins following their 4-0 thrashing of Kwekwe United and cements their position as serious contenders if they can maintain this grit and focus.For CAPS United, the situation is fast becoming a full-blown crisis. A squad filled with experienced players looks lost and leaderless. And with Chitembwe silent in the aftermath, the questions only grow louder.The road back to respectability is steep. Right now, it's unclear if CAPS even know where to start.TeamsHighlanders: Reward Muza (gk), Talent Dube (Brian Mlotshwa 63'), Arthur Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda (McKinnon Mushore 78'), Prince Ndlovu (Hubert Ncube 63'), Malvern Hativagoni, Brighton Ncube (Tendai Muvuti 78'), Mason Mushore, Never Rauzhi, Luckmore Mutumbi.CAPS United: Harmony Nare (gk), Kelvin Mangiza, Kundai Benyu (Eric Manokore 65'), Bruce Kangwa, Hastings Chapusha, Brighton Manhire, Phineas Bhamusi, Love Mabiala (Junior Bunjira 65'), Tanaka Shandirwa, Juan Mutudza (Jayden Bakari 75'), Joseph Mbollo.