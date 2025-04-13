Bulawayo Bomber to defend EFC Heavyweight title against Djikasa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts powerhouse Elvis "Bomber" Moyo is set to defend his newly-won EFC heavyweight championship in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown against longtime rival Matunga Djikasa of the Democratic Republic of Congo. While the date and venue are yet to be confirmed, anticipation is already surging across the African combat sports community.The fight was all but confirmed moments after Moyo's recent championship win, when Djikasa—himself a former EFC titleholder—stormed the cage and issued an impassioned challenge. What followed was a tense face-off that reignited years of animosity between the two fighters. Moyo, unfazed, accepted the challenge on the spot."This fight is personal," Moyo declared. "There's been bad blood between us for a long time, and now I finally get the chance to settle it in the cage. I'm not just fighting to defend my belt—I'm fighting to prove a point."The bitter rivalry stretches back nearly two years and nearly boiled over in 2023, when the two were scheduled to meet in a bare-knuckle "umbhaka" brawl that was ultimately cancelled. What began as trash talk has evolved into one of the most heated feuds in African MMA history.The tension traces back to 2022, when Djikasa brutally knocked out Moyo's training partner and protégé, Vandam Mbuyi, during a title fight in Johannesburg. Moyo, who had cornered Mbuyi for the bout, was visibly enraged when Djikasa taunted him after the fight. A viral video showed Djikasa pounding the cage in Moyo's direction and shouting insults, prompting Moyo to leap toward the fence in an attempt to confront him before security intervened."He crossed a line when he went after my fighter," Moyo said of the incident. "That wasn't just disrespect—it was personal. I'm going to make sure he pays for it when we meet."Mbuyi, who has since bounced back from the defeat, had to physically restrain Moyo before the altercation escalated. The fallout cemented Djikasa as the villain in the eyes of Moyo's camp—and many fans.Now, the long-simmering grudge is set to erupt under the bright lights of EFC's Hexagon.Moyo, known for his devastating knockout power and steely composure, is brimming with confidence heading into the clash."I've faced world-class opponents before. Djikasa might be tough, but he's not unbeatable. I'm stronger, smarter, and hungrier than ever," he said.For Djikasa, the match offers a shot at redemption and a return to EFC glory. For Moyo, it's about legacy, respect, and revenge.More than just a title defense, this fight represents the climax of a feud that has electrified African MMA—and fans will be eagerly awaiting the official announcement of when and where the fireworks will finally explode.Stay tuned for updates on the official date and venue.