'City on the Edge of the City' set to transform Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Real estate firm Henock Ranching has announced an ambitious new urban development project, "City on the Edge of the City," which will be constructed on a 58-hectare gated lifestyle estate on the outskirts of Bulawayo. The project is set to accommodate up to 8,000 residents and stands as a significant private sector contribution to Zimbabwe's national housing development goals.

Announcing the plans during a recent tour of the site by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Zhemu Soda, Henock Ranching's Head of Marketing and Public Relations, Ms Lynne Knight, said the estate would blend modern convenience with cultural authenticity. The development will feature a clubhouse, restaurant, hotel, extensive sporting facilities, and a large central plaza inspired by local architectural traditions.

"The plaza will be surrounded by water features and vast green spaces, offering residents a unique living experience that celebrates Zimbabwean identity while embracing contemporary urban design," said Ms Knight.

Speaking during the tour, Minister Soda hailed the project as a powerful example of public-private synergy in achieving Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy.

"We have seen an alignment of this work with the aspirations of Government as we push towards becoming an upper middle-income society by 2030," said the Minister. "Their commitment to housing 8,000 people is a significant step towards addressing the existing housing backlog."

He further commended Henock Ranching for adhering to the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy by ensuring infrastructure readiness—particularly in road, water, and sewer services—before occupancy.

"As Government, we pledge our support and stand ready to assist where needed. We will continue to address bottlenecks that hinder housing delivery to ensure that this sector operates in a conducive environment," Minister Soda added.

Henock Ranching's bold vision extends beyond housing to include a broad array of amenities designed for sustainability and innovation. According to Ms Knight, the development will also include an agri-tech and innovation centre, a community hall, auditorium, cycling and running tracks, and zones allocated for light and service industries.

Crucially, the estate is set to be powered by a 20-megawatt solar energy plant, supporting a self-sufficient model and reinforcing the developer's commitment to green infrastructure. Homes will be built using modern, energy-neutral technologies to ensure sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

The project is also expected to create over 10,000 jobs during and after construction and provide educational facilities for more than 5,000 schoolchildren, marking it as one of the most comprehensive urban developments in the region.

Henock Ranching is no stranger to large-scale development. The company previously launched Hopeville and Hopelyn estates, both located near Bulawayo. Hopeville, which spans 134 hectares along Airport Road, was commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018. It includes over 1,000 residential stands and continues to grow, with 140 homes completed and over 100 more under construction.

Meanwhile, Hopelyn Estate lies 11 km from the CBD and occupies 91 hectares with more than 600 stands. These estates, together with the new "City on the Edge of the City," are set to redefine the urban footprint of Bulawayo and contribute to the economic revitalisation of Matabeleland North and surrounding provinces.

As construction preparations get underway, "City on the Edge of the City" is shaping up to be more than just a housing estate—it's a visionary urban hub with the potential to become a model for sustainable and inclusive city planning in Zimbabwe.

With Government backing and a bold private sector lead, the project reflects a growing momentum in national housing efforts, and a shared determination to transform dreams of homeownership and urban renewal into reality.

Source - The Herald
More on: #BCC, #Bulawayo, #City

