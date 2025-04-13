Dembare's fall from grace continues

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos 0 - 1 Chicken InnThe once-mighty Dynamos are sinking deeper into turmoil. On Sunday, at a sun-drenched Rufaro Stadium brimming with desperate hope, the Glamour Boys delivered yet another dismal performance - this time falling 1-0 to a resurgent Chicken Inn side, thanks to a late thunderbolt from striker Brian Muza.The crushing blow came just five minutes from time. Muza, with time and space on the edge of the box, unleashed a blistering shot that soared past a stationary Prince Tafiremutsa in the Dynamos goal. As the net rippled, so too did the hearts of thousands of Dembare fans who had dared to dream.For Chicken Inn, the goal was a cathartic release - a first win after a frustrating run of four draws and a loss. For Dynamos, it was the continuation of a downward spiral that now borders on crisis.With just six points from six matches - one win, three draws, two losses - and a paltry two goals scored, Dynamos languish in 13th place on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log. A team once feared across the continent now sits closer to the relegation zone than the championship hunt."This is not Dynamos. This is a shadow. A ghost," lamented one elderly supporter, staring blankly as fans protested outside the stadium gates.Inside, assistant coach Mark Mathe attempted to explain yet another defeat. "It's a bitter pill to swallow," he said. "Fair play to Chicken Inn - they had a good plan. But I believe the game should have ended in a draw. There was a clear foul on Shadreck Nyahwa in the buildup to their goal."Still, Mathe's comments did little to disguise the deeper dysfunction on the field.Dynamos were tactically confused and technically unconvincing. Their attacks were sporadic, their midfield incoherent, and their defence increasingly fragile. Coaching decisions bewildered fans and players alike.Shadreck Nyahwa was shifted from his natural defensive role to an attacking position before being pulled back again. Emmanuel Jalai, a trusted right-back, was inexplicably pushed forward in a desperate second-half gamble. And Abel Gwatidzo, who had injected rare width and energy on the left, was hauled off with 17 minutes still to play - his replacement Valentine Kadonzvo offering little threat.Despite a lively start that saw Elton Chikona crash a free-kick against the crossbar and Tendai Magwaza waste a gilt-edged chance before halftime, belief visibly drained from Dembare as the match wore on.Chicken Inn, by contrast, grew stronger. Mpumelelo Bhebhe forced a sharp save from Tafiremutsa, while Xolani Ndlovu's curling free-kick was tipped wide before Muza finally shattered the deadlock.For Chicken Inn, it was a moment of vindication. Assistant coach Fungai "Tostao" Kwashi was delighted. "It's a confidence booster. Everyone will be buzzing," he said. "The boys deserve a break - some beers, time with their wives. But we're back to work Tuesday. Simba Bhora is coming."Chicken Inn's win lifts their spirits and standings, but for Dynamos, the night ended in chaos and questions.Boardroom squabbles, erratic coaching appointments, and uninspired signings have steadily eroded the foundations of Zimbabwe's most decorated club. The team lacks identity, coherence, and belief. Fans are restless. Players look lost. The technical team is visibly scrambling for solutions.Unless sweeping changes are made soon, Dynamos could find themselves in unfamiliar territory - not chasing glory, but fighting to survive.For a club with 21 league titles and a storied legacy, the idea of relegation is unthinkable. But if Sunday's scenes at Rufaro are anything to go by, the Glamour Boys are already flirting with disaster.TeamsDynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Abel Gwatidzo (V. Kadonzvo 73'), Tendai Magwaza, Nomore Chinyerere, Clive Mandivei, Shadreck Nyahwa, Frank Agyemang, Elton Chikona (L. Mavhunga 60'), Vhusa Ngwenya, Alexander Mandinyenya (Gwekwerere 75').Chicken Inn: Donovan Bernard, Auther Kumbirai Chinda, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Joseph Tulani, Xolani Ndlovu, Dominic Jaricha, Itai Mabhunu, Michael Charamba, George Majika (G. Muchenje 73'), Brighton Мakopa (B. Rendo 60'), Brian Muza.