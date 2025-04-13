Govt boosts completion drive on Harare-Beitbridge highway

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government has released a new tranche of funding to expedite the completion of outstanding sections of the Harare–Beitbridge Highway, with contractors now back on site and working at full throttle.The 585-kilometre highway, a critical lifeline for regional trade and travel, is nearing completion except for a few sections currently under rehabilitation. These include stretches beyond the Chibi tollgate, areas approaching Ngundu Growth Point, and the final stretch towards Rutenga in Mwenezi District.Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed the development and indicated that further details will be shared during a tour of the highway this coming week. "Contractors are back on site, and we are pushing to complete the last remaining works. This is a priority project under our infrastructure transformation programme," he said.In an update posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development highlighted progress in the Mwenezi District. "The stabilisation of the sub-base is underway on the Harare - Masvingo - Beitbridge Road in Mwenezi District. Your roads! Our priority," the ministry posted.The completion of the highway is being widely welcomed by businesses and commuters who have long endured delays, detours, and hazardous driving conditions on the unfinished segments.Mr Simbarashe Ncube, a cross-border transporter, said the completion of the Ngundu area would significantly improve their operations. "That stretch was a deathtrap. We lost so much time and fuel navigating detours. This upgrade means quicker turnarounds, lower costs, and fewer accidents."Ms Linda Mupfiga, another transporter, echoed similar sentiments. "Especially during peak periods like Easter and Independence holidays, traffic would pile up. What should take 15 minutes would stretch to over an hour. We're relieved the work is progressing."Motorist Mr Tinashe Chikwemba expressed optimism over the broader transport upgrades, including the Trabablas Interchange. "At first, it seemed like just political talk, but we're now seeing real progress. I believe traffic will be flowing smoothly within a few months."The Harare–Beitbridge Highway forms part of the North-South Corridor, connecting Zimbabwe with South Africa, and serves as a key trade route for goods moving across the Southern African region. Its rehabilitation is expected to dramatically reduce transit times, boost safety, and improve overall efficiency for both commercial and private users.With the highway's full completion now within reach, road users and businesses alike are hopeful that this long-awaited milestone will help unlock new economic opportunities and reinforce Zimbabwe's role as a regional transport hub.