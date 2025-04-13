Latest News Editor's Choice


7 more firms for Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Government has engaged seven additional contractors to fast-track the full rehabilitation of the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway, a key economic and tourism corridor that has long been in a state of disrepair.

It is not clear if Wicknell Chivayo's company was also engaged for the project.

The new companies will join Bitumen World, the original contractor, under a revamped model that mirrors the ongoing Harare–Beitbridge road project, where multiple contractors are assigned separate sections for quicker delivery. Each of the eight firms will now be responsible for reconstructing a 51km stretch of the 435km highway.

The announcement was made on Friday by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo during the commissioning of the 230-metre Somgolo Bridge in Lupanda Village, Lupane District.

"Cabinet agreed to engage seven more contractors to join Bitumen World, and each company will rehabilitate a 51km stretch," said Minister Moyo. "This is not about patching potholes. The Government wants a complete overhaul of the road, similar to the work being done on the Harare–Beitbridge Highway."

He revealed that although work was initially scheduled to start on April 3, administrative delays had pushed back the commencement. However, contractors are now preparing to move on-site and begin full-scale reconstruction.

The Bulawayo–Victoria Falls road has deteriorated significantly over recent years due to heavy haulage traffic and persistent rainfall, turning what was once a five-hour journey into an eight-hour ordeal. The poor state of the highway has raised concerns over road safety, economic inefficiency, and the image of Zimbabwe's premier tourism destination.

Transport experts and cross-border traders have long called for a permanent solution, and the latest development is seen as a significant step forward.

"This is a strategic route," said Minister Moyo. "It connects Zimbabwe to countries like Zambia, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and also leads to vital tourist destinations such as Hwange National Park and Victoria Falls. A world-class road will boost tourism and trade."

The reconstruction is part of broader infrastructure investment efforts under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme Phase 2 (ERRP2), spearheaded by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa. The Government has continued to prioritize key infrastructure projects despite limited access to foreign credit lines.

Since the launch of ERRP2 in 2021, more than 50,000km of roads have been rehabilitated, with over 2,000 structures - such as bridges and culverts - also restored. The Bulawayo–Victoria Falls highway is one of the latest critical additions to this transformative national programme.

Last October, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere announced Cabinet's approval of a Public-Private Partnership between the Government and Bitumen World for the immediate rebuilding of the Beitbridge–Bulawayo–Victoria Falls road.

With the engagement of seven more contractors, hopes are high that the long-neglected highway will soon be restored to a modern, durable standard - supporting not only safer travel but also the country's vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

Source - The Herald
